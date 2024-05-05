LOOK: Two Michigan Basketball Starters Announced?
It's not exactly a reach when you look at the Wolverines roster, but a graphic from the official Michigan Basketball Twitter account indicates that Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin are both starters already.
"Your new frontcourt" definitely seems to imply that the pair of 7-footers will be on the court together in the starting lineup. Despite both being north of 7-feet tall, their games should work well with one another. Goldin, the highest-rated incoming transfer, is a true back-to-the-basket center who has never even attempted a three-point shot. He's always in the paint and he's all business in there. Last year at FAU under May, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per outing. He was also extremely efficient, converting on 67.3% of his shots, good for third overall in the country. Wolf, is a guard trapped in a 7-footer's body. He's got a handle, fantastic passing skills and can light it up from three-point range. Last year at Yale, Wolf averaged 14.1 points and 9.7 boards per game while shooting just under 35% from three.
With size and versatility like that, May and Co. should be competitive in the Big Ten right out of the gate. Keep in mind that May also has a 6-10 wing in Sam Walters and a do-it-all, 6-8 garbage man in Will Tschetter, who has experience at U-M, who can also play in the frontcourt. Throw in the bevy of different guards now on the roster and May really has something to work with.