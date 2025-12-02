Nets Rookie Puts Miles Bridges on Poster After Saying He Wanted to ‘Catch a Body'
The Nets beat the Hornets 116–103 on Monday night in Brooklyn. It was the Nets’ first win since Nov. 21, and just the team's fourth win of the entire season.
That means it was a bad night for Charlotte, who fell to 6–15 on the season with the loss. Miles Bridges especially had a tough night, as he shot 4-of-15 and turned the ball over twice while he scored eight points and collected two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. He finished with a team worst +/- of -30.
Oh, and he got dunked on by rookie Danny Wolf on what had to be one of the worst defensive possessions you will ever see.
Wolf got the ball near half-court with eight seconds left on the shot clock. Bridges had been guarding him, but decided he needed to switch onto Nic Claxton as his man received the pass. Wolf, left alone at the Nets logo. took two dribbles and ran towards the hoop. As Wolf took off Bridges stepped over to provide help defense to the opponent who he had just stopped guarding for some unknown reason.
Bridges attempted to meet Wolf at the rim and ended up getting dunked on.
In this case, Bridges literally got posterized.
After the game Wolf was asked about the dunk and said it felt great. Wolf added that he had missed a chance for a big dunk in Milwaukee, but before the game he was telling teammates "I was gonna try to catch a body or try to dunk on somebody."
Wolf finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, Coming off a career-high 22 points against the Bucks over the weekend, Nets fans might finally have something to be excited about this season.