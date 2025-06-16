DraftKings is high on Michigan basketball to make an impact during March Madness
Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May has made an instant impact in Ann Arbor. He has been relentless along the way. That blueprint took Michigan from the basement of the Big Ten to Big Ten Tournament championships last year, and culminated in a Sweet Sixteen appearance. This offseason, Dusty doubled down on the transfer portal, landing the number one-rated class in the country. He also added a McDonald's All-American and an intriguing 7-foot foreign prospect. He has amassed talent at an unheard-of rate since coming to Michigan.
With returning senior leaders and the incoming transfer class, Michigan has found itself consistently ranked in the top 10 in preseason polls. They also find themselves in conversations with teams that can compete for a national championship. DraftKings currently has Michigan with the third-best odds of cutting down the nets next March.
With an elite blend of experience, talent, and a coach who specializes in creating cohesion out of a mixed bag lineup, Michigan has to be taken seriously as a contender next year. There are some other very talented teams across the nation, but few will have the depth and experience Michigan brings to the court. The team must use every minute possible to gel and form a team bond; too often, transferring a large number of players can cause disruptions. Dusty has the command presence to mitigate any of those issues. If this team can come together, they can be formidable come March.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -