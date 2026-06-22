Dusty May Departs From Michigan Basketball Program

On Monday morning (June 22), multiple reports came out that Dusty May, the head coach of the Michigan basketball team, is leaving the program, taking the head coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks.

BREAKING: University of Michigan coach Dusty May has agreed to become the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell me, @AdamSchefter, @PeteThamel. Major college-to-pro jump for the 2026 NCAA championship coach and swing for the Mavericks and Masai Ujiri. pic.twitter.com/rwlwhRtNfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

May had an incredible two-year run with the Wolverines, going 64-13 during his time in Ann Arbor. Most notably, winning a national championship in the 2025-26 campaign.

Adam Schefter reported that the Mavericks having Cooper Flagg as a main piece of their franchise was a major attraction for May to take the leap.

Previously, the Mavericks were coached by Jason Kidd, but parted ways in May after five seasons together. On top of that, the Mavs also fired general manager Nico Harrison last season. Harrison received a lot of pushback after trading young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the UofM, they will now be on their third head coach of this decade. The Wolverine faithful believed they had their coach for the foreseeable future, but will now hope to try and replace one of the most successful coaches in program history.

The coming days will be eventful for Michigan. After a new head coach is announced, players will have a 15-day portal window to leave the program. We can expect at least a couple of players, whether that be current or incoming recruits, to leave the program.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau celebrates a play during the first half of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UofM already lost one of its top assistants, Justin Joyner, to Oregon State. The good news is, Michigan will be an attractive destination for potential candidates and the Wolverines should garner a lot of interest from top coaches across the country.

