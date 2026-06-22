Dusty May Departs From Michigan Basketball Program
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On Monday morning (June 22), multiple reports came out that Dusty May, the head coach of the Michigan basketball team, is leaving the program, taking the head coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks.
May had an incredible two-year run with the Wolverines, going 64-13 during his time in Ann Arbor. Most notably, winning a national championship in the 2025-26 campaign.
Adam Schefter reported that the Mavericks having Cooper Flagg as a main piece of their franchise was a major attraction for May to take the leap.
Previously, the Mavericks were coached by Jason Kidd, but parted ways in May after five seasons together. On top of that, the Mavs also fired general manager Nico Harrison last season. Harrison received a lot of pushback after trading young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
As for the UofM, they will now be on their third head coach of this decade. The Wolverine faithful believed they had their coach for the foreseeable future, but will now hope to try and replace one of the most successful coaches in program history.
The coming days will be eventful for Michigan. After a new head coach is announced, players will have a 15-day portal window to leave the program. We can expect at least a couple of players, whether that be current or incoming recruits, to leave the program.
UofM already lost one of its top assistants, Justin Joyner, to Oregon State. The good news is, Michigan will be an attractive destination for potential candidates and the Wolverines should garner a lot of interest from top coaches across the country.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2