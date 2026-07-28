Michigan Basketball Stars Talk Reactions to Dusty May Leaving Ann Arbor
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It has now been over a month since the Michigan Wolverine basketball program lost its National Champion head coach Dusty May to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite losing May, new head coach Mike Boynton Jr. has managed to keep the majority of the roster intact, only losing guard L.J. Cason to the transfer portal (Miami).
Yesterday (July 27), the Michigan backcourt tandem of Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau sat down on the Rich Eisen Show and talked about May’s departure from the program.
What They Said
“As one of the leaders of the team, me and Trey talked about it; our main focus was to keep the team together,” Cadeau said. “We both talked about it the day it happened and we both kind of told each other that we wanted to stay here. It was our job to help coach keep the roster together.”
With only Cason gone, it is clear that Cadeau and McKenney were successful in that mission to keep the squad together. Redshirt junior forward Harrison Hochberg was also a key to retaining the team, as he has talked about publicly as well.
McKenney said when he first heard the news about May, there was a lot of confusion about what would be next for the program.
“I was definitely kind of upset, but I think there was just a level of uncertainty with everybody in the room,” McKenney said. “I didn’t know what was going on, Elliot didn’t know what was going on, the whole team didn’t know what was going on. The biggest thing for me and Elliot was to just try and calm the team down.”
After it was official that May was leaving, McKenney was the first player to announce that he would be returning to Ann Arbor for the 2026-27 season through a post on Instagram the day after May left. It was a photo of himself vs. UConn with the caption "Victors always stay."
Boynton and the Wolverines are lucky to have strong leadership like this from their stars.
Not only is this backcourt duo going to be impressive on the court, but knowing their dedication and love for the Maize and Blue is an added bonus.
Of course, it will hurt losing a coach who brought a national championship to the program after just two seasons at the helm. But UofM is in good hands with the student-athletes that they retained and a new head coach who has been around the program.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2