The dominoes are falling after LeBron James announced his free agency decision, and Klay Thompson could be the next piece on the move. Kalshi lists both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for his next team before the regular season begins.

Kalshi’s NBA next team market lists the Lakers as strong 66% favorites, while Kalshi prices Miami at 48%. These are the only three teams Kalshi lists on Thompson’s board, and Dallas has remained in the longest position since the market opened.

Klay Thompson Next Team - Kalshi

Los Angeles Lakers 66%

Miami Heat 48%

Dallas Mavericks 22%

Kalshi grades the market based on which team Klay Thompson is with by October 21st. Trading $25 profits $12.82 is he lands with the Lakers, $30.50 for the Miami Heat, and $88.75 if he stays in Dallas.

Leaving Dallas

All rumors and reports point towards Klay Thompson not returning to Dallas for the 2026-27 season. The team has been exploring trade options as well as a potential buyout on his remaining $17.5 million contract. This is the final year of his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

A need for shooting

Both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat need shooting, more so Miami than Los Angeles. Per Christian Clark of The Athletic, these are the two teams consistently linked to Thompson in a trade or buyout.

"My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home. The Miami Heat are another team frequently mentioned in NBA circles as a potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer."

The most convenient way for either team to acquire Thompson would be on a potential buyout. Neither the Lakers nor the Heat currently has the assets required to make a trade. Los Angeles has been on a shopping spree this free agency, signing seven new players, while Miami uprooted its roster to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and cannot afford to trade anyone else.

Thompson, 36, is coming off the worst season of his career at 11.7 points, 38.3% from deep, in 21.7 minutes. Either situation with Los Angeles or Miami would allow him to be a key contributor.

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