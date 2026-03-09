Dusty May Explains Why Yaxel Lendeborg Deserves to Win Big Ten Player of the Year

The matchup between the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans was hyped up for several reasons coming into the game.

For one, it was a game between two very good teams on the final day of the regular season for both. Secondly, it was a rematch of the first game when the Wolverines walked into the Breslin Center and won by double digits in late January. After the game, things got testy between the two programs with back-and-forth jabs about some "dangerous" plays MSU guard Jeremy Fears Jr. made in the first matchup.

Beyond that, even though the Wolverines already had the Big Ten title and likely a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament locked up, much was made about the showdown between Fears and Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who are considered to be the top two players in consdieration for Big Ten Player of the Year.

On Sunday, neither player disappointed and had terrific games, but it was Lendeborg's team coming out on top by a final of 80-70 on a night where Lendeborg scored 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Fears scored 22 on 5-of-13 from the floor.

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) shoots on Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Even with Michigan's bigs, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., in foul trouble in the first half, it was Lendeborg who came up clutch time and time again with both his scoring and playmaking ability. The Wolverine star scored 19 in the first half to help the Wolverines to a 42-41 halftime lead. In the first 20 minutes especially, Lendeborg came up with counter punches in moments when MSU were delivering big blows of their own.

After the game, Dusty May spoke to why Lendeborg should be the player of the year in the conference and what he has meant to this Michigan team.

May on Lendeborg's impact

"I think it's pretty obvious why he's player of the year," May told CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson on the court after the game. "He does everything on the basketball court and he's incredibly unselfish while doing it. And he's just scratching the surface of how good he can be."

"I think it's pretty obvious why [Yaxel Lendeborg] is Big Ten POTY."



Dusty May says Yaxel can do it all on the court. @umichbball pic.twitter.com/bXI2G8ym8D — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2026

In his postgame press conference, May further praised Lendeborg for his efforts against MSU and what he has accomplished through the course of the season.

"When you walk around Ann Arbor and you ask anyone about Yaxel Lendeborg and the type of imprint he's left here, it's phenomenal," said May. "Just because of who he is on a daily basis. "Excited for the awards to come out because I think he's gonna be justly recognized for how important he's been for our team and the University of Michigan."

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) cuts the net to celebrate Big Ten regular season title after wining 90-80 over Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten is expected to announce winner of the conference player of the year, along with its other awards, during the week.