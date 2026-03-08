Michigan Crushes MSU for Second Time This Season, Yaxel Lendeborg Deserves B1G POY

For the second time this season, Michigan took down Michigan State. The Wolverines beat the Spartans in East Lansing back on Jan. 30, 83-71, and on Sunday, it was another double-digit win for Michigan.

This time, the Wolverines capped the regular season off with a 90-80 win over their arch rivals. Michigan was able to cut the turnovers down to 10, after suffering 18 turnovers in its last win over Iowa. Despite Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. being in foul trouble, the Wolverines had enough help, and star power to overcome the fouls.

Yaxel Lendeborg likely locked up the Big Ten Player of the Year with his performance. He already showed he was the best player on the court in Michigan's first win over MSU, after scoring 26 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1 vs. the Spartans.

He was even better on Sunday. Lendeborg was the sole reason Michigan went into halftime with a one-point lead. In the end, the UAB transfer scored a game high 27 points and he nailed five of six three-pointers.

Michigan not only went 29-2 this season, but the Wolverines won the Big Ten by four games, and they are the first Big Ten team to win 19 conference games in a season — in the new era of the expanded Big Ten Conference.

The Wolverines hit 90% of their free throws against MSU, and shot 45% from deep. Michigan had big help from its bench, as well. No L.J. Cason, who suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss all of next season, but the Wolverines had both Roddy Gayle Jr. and Trey McKenney step up. Gayle Jr. scored 15 off the bench, while the true freshman helped with 12 points.

Michigan will now head into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed, and the Wolverines are looking to capture the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. But with the loss to Duke, the Wolverines are going to need a little help in order to get that seed. Michigan will likely need to go further in the Big Ten than Duke goes in the ACC.

Either way, it was a great season for Michigan, and social media erupted following the Wolverines' sweep over MSU.

Yaxel for Big Ten Player of the Year

There needs to be Disney World level of Mickey Mousery Yaxel fatigue for him not to win Big Ten POY — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 8, 2026

That's the exclamation point on the @bigten championship, and should be POY! pic.twitter.com/H3hwEnIRWj — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) March 8, 2026

How SWEEP it is

Michigan SWEEPS Michigan State for the first time since 2014 pic.twitter.com/Ub61rLonbE — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 8, 2026

Michigan still wins its rivalry games by double digits when it’s overconfident. Thank you Izzo for the challenge and for showing up today. https://t.co/w9q4QmM1Zd — Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) March 8, 2026

Bench helped in the win over MSU

Michigan, Duke, and Arizona all the finish the regular season at 29-2.



Wolverines got an average of 19.0 PPG combined from Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle off the bench in their first two games without LJ Cason. https://t.co/Lf4cFbx753 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2026

Great season, but onto the tournament

Outright B1G champ Michigan sweeps rival Michigan State 〽️ pic.twitter.com/7dYB2ig71O — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 8, 2026

Congratulations to Michigan on winning the Big Ten regular season championship.



Congratulations are also in order for the second-place finisher: Michigan if their single-digit wins counted as losses. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 8, 2026