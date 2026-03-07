Wisconsin vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers have the same Big Ten record, and now they'll face each other in the final game of their regular season schedules.

That means the winner of the game will not only get the better seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but the victory will also pad their resume for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Wisconsin +8.5 (-110)

Purdue -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wisconsin +255

Purdue -320

Total

OVER 156.5 (-110)

UNDER 156.5 (-110)

Wisconsin vs. Purdue How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Wisconsin Record: 21-9 (13-6 in Big Ten)

Purdue Record: 23-7 (13-6 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games

The OVER is 5-2 in Wisconsin's last seven games

Wisconsin is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games vs. Purdue

Purdue is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 4-1 in Purdue's last five games

The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch

Nick Boyd, G - Wisconsin Badgers

Nick Boyd is one of the best scorers in the Big Ten, averaging 20 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. He's also leading this team in assists per game, averaging 3.9. He scored 24 points in the first meeting against Purdue this season.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick

I'm going to take the points with Wisconsin in this Big Ten showdown. The Badgers are an underrated team, ranking 65th in effective field goal percentage and 160th in defensive efficiency. I also think Purdue gets too much credit. The Boilermakers have struggled defensively at times this season, ranking 123rd in defensive efficiency.

It's also worth noting that Wisconsin ranks seventh in the country in three-point shot rate, and now the Badgers take on a Purdue team that has allowed teams to shoot 33.4% from beyond the arc, which ranks 150th in college basketball.

Give me the points with Wisconsin.

Pick:

