Dusty May’s Future at Michigan Comes Into Focus Ahead of National Title Game
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With the recent success of the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team, head coach Dusty May has found himself in recent rumors in the coaching carousel. Most notably, May has been rumored to be in consideration for the North Carolina head coaching job after the Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis.
However, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reported that May will not leave Ann Arbor at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. Garcia also reported that a raise and extension are on the horizon for the Wolverines' head coach.
The news comes the day before May and the Wolverines are set to take on UConn in the National Championship on Monday, April 6, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel spoke on keeping May with the Maize and Blue.
"We had a great conversation about his future at Michigan,” Manuel told the Detroit Free Press. “(We are) thrilled to have him continuing to lead our men's basketball team and to have Anna and his family remain in Ann Arbor. His focus and mine is on the game Monday."
What this Means for Michigan
Wolverine fans should be nothing short of ecstatic about May returning to the Wolverines for the 2026-27 season.
After the program took a major dip in the Juwan Howard era, the rate at which May has gotten the program to championship contending status is impressive.
In two seasons, May is 63-13 overall record, back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and already potentially guiding the team to a National Championship.
He was also the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 victories.
May has been perhaps one of the best hires in program history, and Manuel and the University of Michigan should do everything they can to keep him in Ann Arbor for as long as they can.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2