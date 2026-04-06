Dusty May’s Future at Michigan Comes Into Focus Ahead of National Title Game

With the recent success of the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team, head coach Dusty May has found himself in recent rumors in the coaching carousel. Most notably, May has been rumored to be in consideration for the North Carolina head coaching job after the Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis.

However, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reported that May will not leave Ann Arbor at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. Garcia also reported that a raise and extension are on the horizon for the Wolverines' head coach.

Source tells @freep that Dusty May will not be seeking other jobs this offseason and will return to Michigan for the 2026-27 season and beyond.



A separate source has told @freep there have been on-going contract negotiations, a raise and extension is expected in near future. pic.twitter.com/H9p9Fa3QsF — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) April 5, 2026

The news comes the day before May and the Wolverines are set to take on UConn in the National Championship on Monday, April 6, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel spoke on keeping May with the Maize and Blue.

"We had a great conversation about his future at Michigan,” Manuel told the Detroit Free Press. “(We are) thrilled to have him continuing to lead our men's basketball team and to have Anna and his family remain in Ann Arbor. His focus and mine is on the game Monday."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches senior day celebration after 90-80 win over Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What this Means for Michigan

Wolverine fans should be nothing short of ecstatic about May returning to the Wolverines for the 2026-27 season.

After the program took a major dip in the Juwan Howard era, the rate at which May has gotten the program to championship contending status is impressive.

In two seasons, May is 63-13 overall record, back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and already potentially guiding the team to a National Championship.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in action against Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

He was also the fastest coach in program history to reach 50 victories.

May has been perhaps one of the best hires in program history, and Manuel and the University of Michigan should do everything they can to keep him in Ann Arbor for as long as they can.