Dusty May Names Duo Who Can Lead Michigan Back to National Title Contention

There were several catalysts that led Michigan to a national title this past season. One of them was point guard Elliot Cadeau, who improved as much as anyone from Game 1 to the final game last season. Cadeau's performance against UConn earned him the Most Outstanding Player, and he was one of the first Wolverines to announce he would be back in 2026-27.

News broke that Cadeau was going to enter the 2026 NBA Draft, but it was quickly revealed that he was going to use that process to better understand what scouts were looking for from him for next season with Michigan.

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After averaging 10.5 points, 5.9 assists, and shooting a career-high 37.6% from three, Cadeau will be back in Ann Arbor leading the charge.

"Well, first with Elliot, the NBA Draft process was very beneficial for him," Dusty May told Andy Katz in Chicago. "He's able to get some feedback, go to some individual workouts and be prepared to go through the full experience next year.

One of the best one-two punches in the country

Cadeau's return in and of itself is huge for the reigning champions, but the return of rising sophomore Trey McKenney is the icing on the cake. McKenney, like Cadeau, was one of the most improved players on Michigan, and is an easy vote to become a first-team All-Big Ten member next season.

The former five-star came in and averaged 9.9 points off the bench, playing starter minutes for May's program. He hit the dagger three against UConn to beat the Huskies, and coach May views the Cadeau-McKenny backcourt as one of the better one-two punches in the country.

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"I think with him and Trey, I can't think of a better one-two punch in the entire country, let alone the Big Ten," May said. "Those guys will be as good as any. Trey will also play some backup point guard with LJ Cason's injury, so it's a chance for him to continue expanding his game. But those guys, their impact defensively and offensively, they should be able to lead us back into contention."

Michigan would have the best backcourt in the nation on paper if Cason were healthy, but with him taking a redshirt season due to a torn ACL, Michigan will rely on five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. to elevate the Wolverines' backcourt even higher.

The Wolverines still have an open roster spot, and while they are holding out hope for Morez Johnson Jr. to return, Michigan could likely pivot and potentially bring in another guard/wing for next season to further help its depth.