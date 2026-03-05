Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan Basketball Guard Leaves New Team Ahead of NCAA Tournament

The former Wolverine guard has been with four schools in his college basketball career
Seth Berry
Dec 3, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Frankie Collins (1) lays the ball in over Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Frankie Collins (1) lays the ball in over Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Former Michigan basketball guard Frankie Collins, who played with the Wolverines in the 2021-22 season under former head coach Juwan Howard, is no longer a member of the Vanderbilt Commodores basketball team, according to a report from 247 Sports' Alaina Morris.

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington announced Collins no longer being part of the team after Vandy's victory at Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Collins was averaging 7.8 and 4.2 rebounds per game with Vanderbilt as the team's top guard off the bench before getting injured in December. He was originally slated to return at some point this season, but never made it back into games despite Byington previously telling reporters Collins was medically cleared.

Vanderbilt has posted a 23-7 record this season and is in line to make the NCAA Tournament in the four to five seed range, making Collins' departure even more puzzling as he was contributing to the success of a winning team when he was healthy.

Collins at Michigan and where his college career took him

Collins averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists per game at Michigan during his freshman season in 11 minutes per game while being the backup point guard to DeVante Jones.

However, when Jones got injured in the NCAA Tournament that season, Collins helped propel the Wolverines to victories as an 11-seed to reach the Sweet 16 with wins over Colorado State and Tennessee.

Frankie Collins dribbles
Mar 24, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Frankie Collins (10) brings the ball up court against the Villanova Wildcats in the semifinals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Just when it looked like Collins had momentum in the program and was set to make an impact in the future for the Wolverines, he made the decision to transfer to Arizona State that offseason. He played two seasons with the Sun Devils before transferring to TCU for the 2024-25 season.

With the Horned Frogs, Collins averaged 11.2 points per game and 4.4 assists in nine game before getting injured. After that season, he transferred to Vanderbilt before recently leaving the program.

In total, Collins played for four teams in five seasons in his college basketball career while averaging nine points per game, 3.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Collins showed major flashes of potential and contributed at every stop he made in some way, but never was able to settle into one place.

Without the constant movement of schools and battling injuries late in his career, it seemed like Collins had a high ceiling that he was just never able to fully tap into over these past five years.

