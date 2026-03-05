Former Michigan Basketball Guard Leaves New Team Ahead of NCAA Tournament
Former Michigan basketball guard Frankie Collins, who played with the Wolverines in the 2021-22 season under former head coach Juwan Howard, is no longer a member of the Vanderbilt Commodores basketball team, according to a report from 247 Sports' Alaina Morris.
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington announced Collins no longer being part of the team after Vandy's victory at Ole Miss on Tuesday night.
Collins was averaging 7.8 and 4.2 rebounds per game with Vanderbilt as the team's top guard off the bench before getting injured in December. He was originally slated to return at some point this season, but never made it back into games despite Byington previously telling reporters Collins was medically cleared.
Vanderbilt has posted a 23-7 record this season and is in line to make the NCAA Tournament in the four to five seed range, making Collins' departure even more puzzling as he was contributing to the success of a winning team when he was healthy.
Collins at Michigan and where his college career took him
Collins averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists per game at Michigan during his freshman season in 11 minutes per game while being the backup point guard to DeVante Jones.
However, when Jones got injured in the NCAA Tournament that season, Collins helped propel the Wolverines to victories as an 11-seed to reach the Sweet 16 with wins over Colorado State and Tennessee.
Just when it looked like Collins had momentum in the program and was set to make an impact in the future for the Wolverines, he made the decision to transfer to Arizona State that offseason. He played two seasons with the Sun Devils before transferring to TCU for the 2024-25 season.
With the Horned Frogs, Collins averaged 11.2 points per game and 4.4 assists in nine game before getting injured. After that season, he transferred to Vanderbilt before recently leaving the program.
In total, Collins played for four teams in five seasons in his college basketball career while averaging nine points per game, 3.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Collins showed major flashes of potential and contributed at every stop he made in some way, but never was able to settle into one place.
Without the constant movement of schools and battling injuries late in his career, it seemed like Collins had a high ceiling that he was just never able to fully tap into over these past five years.
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14