Former Michigan basketball team captain in hot water over alleged corporate affair
Former Michigan basketball player and team captain Josh Bartelstein has found himself in some hot water after he was named in a lawsuit. Bartelstein was a reserve bench player for the Michigan Wolverines from 2009-13. In his senior year he served as team captain based on his influence and leadership despite an injury plagued season that saw him average a meager 1.7 minutes per game.
While Bartelstein struggled to find success on the court, he excelled in the front office after his collegiate playing days were over. Upon graduating from Michigan, he served in various roles with the Detroit Pistons to include Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President of Business and Basketball Operations and finally Assistant General Manager. Bartelstein was held in high regard as a dedicated worker and a student of the game. Bartelstein moved on from the Pistons organization to dual hat as the CEO of the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA and the Phoenix Suns of the NBA. He was hired, ironically, by billionaire mortgage owner and Michigan State walk-on basketball player Matt Ishbia.
Recently Bartelstein, who is a married man of three years, was named in a lawsuit by a former employee alleging racial and other issues within the organization. The former director of security claims the organizations are guilty of rampant racial discrimination and serious security deficiencies. Within that lawsuit the employee alleges that Bartelstein had an ongoing affair with former Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham. Sophie was traded amid the rumors of the affair. Both Cunningham and Bartelstein have yet to issue a statement, but the Mercury and Suns organization have vehemently denied everything within the scope of the lawsuit. Sounds pretty messy, but as of right now everything appears to merely be "alleged".
