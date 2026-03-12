Is Tyrese Maxey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Pistons)

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to be without several key players on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons, including All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey, who has a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger, is set to miss at least three weeks. This is a huge blow for the 76ers, as they are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Philly currently holds the No. 8 seed, but it is just one game up on the No. 9-seeded Atlanta Hawks and two games up on the No. 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets.

Shams: Tyrese Maxey to miss at least 3 weeks with tendon injury in right pinkie finger. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 10, 2026

In addition to Maxey being sidelined for the next few weeks, the 76ers remain without Paul George (suspension) and Joel Embiid (oblique) for Thursday's matchup.

That has led oddsmakers to setting them as 14.5-point road underdogs against the No. 1-seeded Pistons. Philly is coming off a win over the tanking Memphis Grizzlies, but things will not be easy on the road against Detroit, which is 23-8 straight up at home.

Philly's offense is going to suffer with Maxey out, but there may be one player worth considering in the prop market for this matchup.

Best Sixers Prop Bet vs. Pistons

VJ Edgecombe OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-111)

Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe is going to have a massive role until Maxey or Embiid returns, and that makes him an intriguing prop bet on Thursday night.

The Pistons are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but Edgecombe carried a huge workload in his last game, taking 15 shots and six free throws while dishing out five assists. He finished with 21 points, five dimes and five boards in the win over Memphis.

In three games without Maxey this season, Edgecombe is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He’s scored at least 21 points in every game and picked up at least four boards in every matchup. That gives him a solid floor in any PRA prop, as he’s recorded 31, 34 and 31 PRA in those three games.

I expect Edgecombe’s usage to remain sky-high on Thursday night, and that should help him clear this line – even against a tough defense.

