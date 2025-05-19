Michigan basketball: ESPN predicts if Yaxel Lendeborg is a first-round pick post NBA Draft Combine
With the NBA Draft Combine in the books, Michigan fans are waiting word on what UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg is going to do. Will he come to Ann Arbor for a year and play under Dusty May, or will he stay in the draft and live out his dreams? June 15 is the deadline, and this could play out until then, but Lendeborg had a great combine according to plenty of scouts, and in ESPN's post-combine mock draft, Lendeborg is a first-round pick.
ESPN has Lendeborg being selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 26th pick. Last year with UAB, the big man averaged 17.7 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game. He showed off his range from deep and his athleticism during the NBA Draft Combine. But with a big NIL deal on the table from Michigan, the top-ranked transfer has a lot to think about.
"Lendeborg faced one of the highest-profile, stay-or-go decisions among prospects at the combine, measuring quite well and turning in a solid, if not spectacular, showing in scrimmages, with Michigan coach Dusty May and members of his staff in Chicago to support him," wrote Woo. "NBA teams are aware Lendeborg has a multimillion-dollar NIL package to attend Michigan next season, and it wasn't clear by the end of the week as to whether he had done enough to secure the type of guarantee that might keep him in the draft.
"He was highly productive last season at UAB and will step into a huge role with the Wolverines as the ostensible replacement for Wolf, giving him an opportunity to improve his draft stock if he withdraws now."
If Lendeborg goes to Michigan next season, the Wolverines could be on the cusp of competing for a national title with one of the most skilled bigs in college basketball.
