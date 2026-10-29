Former Wolverine Tim McCormick Names Michigan's 'Most Important Player', Why He's Right

Michigan basketball will begin its quest to go back-to-back this season after winning the national title a season ago. The Wolverines open their season up on Monday when they play Oakland.

The Wolverines have the starting lineup to make another run this season. Staying healthy and out of foul trouble will be the key for Mike Boynton Jr.'s team in 2026-27. The loss of five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. stings, but Roddy Gayle Jr. coming back more than makes up for it — having both on the floor would've been a bonus.

Michigan's most important player

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney will be the stars this season. Cadeau ran Dusty May's offense to perfection last season and will now take on a bigger scoring role. As for McKenney, he's an easy choice to have a breakout season after coming off the bench last season year. McKenney should become the Wolverines' No. 1 option this season.

But who is Michigan's most important player? It could be Gayle Jr., but former Michigan big man Tim McCormick believes it's going to be Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam. Appearing on 'Go Blue Hoops', McCormick explained why Thiam is the Wolverines' most important player.

"I also think that Mustapha Thiam is Michigan's most important player this year," McCormick said. "Look, I've seen Trey and Elliot and Roddy on the biggest stage and they shine. I really think that Mustapha Thiam has the ability to be a star this year. I think he could average 14, 15 points a game and seven or eight rebounds and the best rim protection in the Big Ten.

"I just want to see him step up his game and become a real focal point of the offense. He's really good roaming, but too often I see Estrella and Mustapha Thiam hanging out on the perimeter and I think they could be so much more effective going inside. That'll make the guards better. That will give the team so much more confidence if those guys can become more focused. Also, in transition, I want to see more transition that I've seen so far. Especially with Thiam and Estrella."

Keeping Thiam on the court is important

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan has several concerns following its three exhibition games. Three-point shooting is among the biggest concerns, but the Wolverines' depth on the front court is also concerning. We saw overseas when Thiam went out with a slight injury that Michigan struggled to rebound.

Against both Oregon State and Houston, Michigan lost the rebounding battle, and that was with Thiam on the court. He is by far and away the Wolverines' best rebounder and shot blocker on the team. Thiam can't play 30 minutes, but keeping him healthy and out of foul trouble is super important.

When he's off the court, J.P. Estrella will likely slide down to center, and then Michigan can use either Jalen Reed or Quinn Costello at the '4'. But nobody is going to provide the defense or rebounding that Thiam will provide this season.

Thiam's play can make-or-break Michigan's play this season.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage