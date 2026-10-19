3 Reasons Michigan Basketball is Underrated in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Michigan basketball is coming off one of the most decorated NCAA Tournament runs. The Wolverines not only won the Big Ten, but essentially cruised to a national title. While Michigan is the reigning champion, it will look different on the court this season.

Dusty May is no longer there, nor is the Wolverines' three-headed monster. But Michigan retained some key players, along with key coaches, while promoting Mike Boynton Jr. to head coach.

But it's going to take some time before Michigan gets respect from the voters. The AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday and the Wolverines will start the season out at No. 16.

Here are three reasons the Wolverines are being overlooked.

Talented backcourt

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Michigan might've lost Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr., which were massive losses, but the Wolverines retained both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. Both of them took a backseat last season, and now we've already seen flashes of the high ceiling they have.

McKenney and Cadeau are going to be the top scorers on Michigan this season, and both players have been dominant during the Wolverines' exhibition games to start the season. There might not be another player who has more of a bigger breakout season than McKenney.

It was the frontcourt that propelled Michigan last season, now it's guard play.

Moustapha Thiam is a difference-maker

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The Cincinnati transfer was one of the best players in the portal for a reason. He can do it all and he will form the new three-headed monster in Ann Arbor along with Cadeau and McKenney.

On top of Thiam being able to play outside and hit the triple, he's a terror in the paint. Thiam led the Big 12 in blocks in his freshman season, and he was among the nation's best last season at Cincinnati. Michigan could have a rebounding problem this season, but as long as Thiam is on the court, that won't be an issue.

He might not be Aday Mara, but Thiam possesses the tools to become an elite center at Michigan, along with having some Mara capabilities, like blocking shots.

Roddy Gayle Jr. changes the entire equation

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Losing freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. to a torn ACL was terrible news for the Wolverines. Not only for his development, but he was also likely going to start at the wing this season. Despite losing McCoy Jr., Michigan landed Roddy Gayle Jr. back in the mix.

But Gayle Jr. has yet to play in either of Michigan's exhibition games this season. The Wolverines are still trying to finalize his eligibility ruling, and Mike Boynton Jr. hopes to have it resolved in the coming days.

Assuming all goes to plan, Gayle Jr. brings a valuable skill set back to Michigan. He has a national-championship mindset, along with being a great defensive player, and someone who can hit the deep shot.

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