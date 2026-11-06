How to Watch Michigan Basketball vs. UConn: TV Channel, Storylines, Prediction

Michigan opened its 2026-27 season this past Monday and the Wolverines came away with a mixed win. Michigan won the game 84-68, but there are things Mike Boynton Jr. wants to see cleared up before Friday night.

The Wolverines' second game comes against UConn. It's a rematch of the national title from a season ago, which Michigan won 69-63. The Huskies will also enter the game 1-0 and UConn beat Gardner-Webb on Monday.

Michigan's women's team took down the Lady Huskies on Thursday night — now it's up to the men's team.

Here's how you can see the Wolverines take on UConn, along with a few storylines, and our prediction.

How to watch

When: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Where: TD Garden (Boston, Mass)

TD Garden (Boston, Mass) Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Channel: TNT

TNT Talent: Brian Anderson and Grant Hill

Storylines to watch

Shore up rebounding woes

Michigan didn't have center Moustapha Thiam against Oakland, and while he's expected to play against UConn, the Wolverines have to be better on the glass. Against an undersized Oakland team, Michigan lost the rebounding battle, 44-32. Following the game, Mike Boynton Jr. talked about his guards needing to do a better job.

“Our guards have to rebound better,” Boynton said. “Roddy had one defensive rebound. That’s not going to be good enough. Trey had four. We need both of those guys in the 5-6 rebound range, particularly as you look ahead. UConn has always been one of the best rebounding teams.."

UConn outrebounded Gardner-Webb by 18 on Monday and the Huskies usually do a good job of boxing out and attacking the glass. Michigan has to help both J.P. Estrella and Thiam out on Friday.

More efficient from three

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If you're going to shoot more threes — you better hit them. That's been an issue for this Wolverines team so far. In Michigan's final two exhibition games and in the Wolverines' opening regular-season game, they've shot the ball poorly. Against Oakland, Michigan made just 21% of its threes.

Elliot Cadeau and Roddy Gayle Jr. were combined 0-for-6 from deep and the Wolverines are going to need their starters to make their open shots. Boynton Jr. was happy overall with Michigan's shot selection, but if the Wolverines continue to struggle from deep, he could start questioning the offensive style of play.

Freshman Quinn Costello attempted 10 threes, while knocking down three. He could have that Duncan Robinson type role this season off the bench and become Michigan's sniper, and making three wasn't bad for his debut.

Contain Braylon Mullins

UConn has a new-look team, like Michigan. Both Jayden Ross and Silas Demary Jr. are back, along with sophomore Braylon Mullins. The former Michigan target will be the Huskies' go-to player this season, and he will likely be in a battle with Trey McKenney for most of the night.

Duke transfer Nik Khamenia is another scoring threat for Uconn, and he scored 14 against Gardner-Webb on Monday. But Mullins had 20 points and he will be the Wolverines' focal point on the defensive end of the court.

Mullins will get his shots up, but not allowing him to get hot from deep and beat you will be key.

Prediction

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There is no doubt that UConn played a much cleaner game than Michigan did on Monday night. But, in the Wolverines' defense, they didn't have their starting center for the game. Moustapha Thiam might be the most important player on Michigan's team.

Thiam can defend, rebound, and has a unique skill set on the offensive end of the court. The Wolverines aren't real deep at forward and center, and having both J.P. Estrella and Thiam is paramount for Michigan.

Now, the Wolverines have to hope Thiam can gel in the starting lineup well enough against the No. 4 team in the country. Even with Thiam back, the Wolverines are going to need to show they can crash the glass and rebound at a high clip. As of now, that edge goes to UConn and if the Huskies get a few offensive rebounds, that could be the difference in the game.

Final score: UConn 84, Michigan 81

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