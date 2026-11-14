Michigan Basketball Tumbles in Latest Power Rankings After 2-1 Start

Michigan basketball is 2-1 to start the new season with wins over both Oakland and Marquette, along with a loss to UConn sandwiched in the middle. The Wolverines had mixed results in the win over Oakland, and attempted a comeback against the Huskies, thanks to a nice second half from Trey McKenney.

While the Wolverines suffered a loss to UConn, Michigan looked much more impressive against the Golden Eagles on Wednesday night. Big man J.P. Estrella has been more than expected and has been a focal point of the Wolverines' offense. Center Moustapha Thiam missed the opening game and played sparingly against UConn, clearly not 100%. But he came back and was more lively against Marquette.

Michigan slides down ESPN's power rankings

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reigning national champions are 2-1 and with losing their big three from last season, the Wolverines are going to have to earn respect from the national analysts. Once Brandon McCoy Jr. suffered a season-ending injury, Michigan started to go down in preseason rankings. Michigan began at No. 22 on ESPN's power rankings and now the Wolverines are at No. 24.

"Since Mike Boynton arrived at Michigan, first as an assistant under Dusty May and now as the Wolverines' head coach, he has had plenty of success with frontcourt additions via the portal. Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin in 2024-25, then Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara last season. And he's hoping J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam keep the tradition going this season.

"Thiam struggled in his debut in Michigan's loss to UConn but bounced back with nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against Marquette. Estrella is averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds. Boynton also has a new jumbo lineup to cause problems. Against Marquette, he went to 6-foot-10 freshman Quinn Costello early in the game, alongside Thiam and Estrella, and Costello responded with five 3s.

"According to Basket Under Review, that trio played 10 minutes, 20 seconds together alongside Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney against Marquette and finished plus-22 during that stretch."

Michigan has plenty of chances to prove itself

Dusty May isn't in Ann Arbor any longer, but he helped set the schedule that Michigan is going to play, and it's full of opportunities. The Wolverines will play William & Mary on Sunday, a game that the Wolverines should win easily. But then on November 21, Michigan travels to Villanova for a big showdown.

After that game, during Thanksgiving Week, the Wolverines will once again participate in the Players Era in Las Vegas, an event they won last season. Michigan's first game will come against Creighton and with several major teams there, the Wolverines are bound to be tested and show their mettle early.

Michigan also has a non-conference game against Louisville before Big Ten play begins. We are either going to learn that the Wolverines have a lot to work on before Big Ten basketball, or that Michigan is a team that can make a Final Four run for the second year in a row.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage