How to Watch, Score Prediction for No. 1 Michigan Basketball vs. No. 7 Purdue

After earning the No. 1 ranking in this week's AP Top 25, Michigan will have a pair of daunting games. The Wolverines head to Purdue on Tuesday night to take on the No. 7 Boilermakers, and then on Saturday, Michigan has to play Duke in a rare non-conference game this late in the season.

RELATED: Dusty May Breaks Down the Challenges Michigan Faces Playing Purdue in Mackey Arena

But first, the Wolverines will look to avenge last year's loss to Purdue in Mackey. The Boilermakers took care of business last season on their home court, but Michigan prevailed in the next two games against Purdue.

Here's how you can see the game, our prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 17 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana)

Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana) Network: Peacock

Peacock On the call: Noah Eagle and Robbie Hummel

Noah Eagle and Robbie Hummel Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Michigan holds a nice two-game lead on top of the Big Ten Conference, but the Boilermakers are looking to pull within reach by hosting the Wolverines on Tuesday. The game will pit two of the top scoring teams and rebounding teams in the conference.

Both teams are veteran, but Purdue returns its veteran trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn. The Boilermakers were the preseason No. 1 team for a reason, but the Boilermakers haven't faced a Big Ten team like Michigan.

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are one of the deepest teams in the country and Michigan's bigs should be able to battle under the hoop with Purdue. While I do think the Wolverines are the better team, it's tough to go to Mackey for a prime-time game like this. There could be a little bulletin board material for Purdue, as well.

I look for the Boilermakers to win in a close one.

Final score: Purdue 88, Michigan 85

In another pivotal week, U-M has a pair of top-15 matchups -- first traveling to Mackey Arena to face No. 7 Purdue, then heading to Washington, D.C., to take on No. 3 Duke in the Edward Jones Capital Showcase.

Michigan has reached No. 1 for the first time since Jan. 30, 2013 -- a span of 13 years and 17 days (4,765 days). Those Wolverines advanced to their first Final Four in 20 years and finished as the national runner-up.

Prior to 2013, U-M's last stint at No. 1 came with the Fab Five in December 1992. U-M has spent 38 total weeks ranked No. 1 in program history with a 30-8 record.

Michigan is 77-94 against Purdue; however, the Boilermakers have won the last two meetings. In West Lafayette, U-M is 26-57, but is 5-6 over its last 11 games.

U-M and Purdue met three times last season. Splitting the regular season -- U-M fell, 91-64, at Mackey Arena before earning a narrow, 75-73, win at Crisler Center. In a third contest in the postseason, U-M used an 86-68 quarterfinal win to advance and eventually win its fourth Big Ten Tournament title in Indianapolis.

Michigan and Purdue have met 20 times as ranked teams, with the all-time series tied 10-10. The Wolverines have won four of the last five matchups.