How Will Tschetter Played an Underrated Role in Michigan's Victory Over Wisconsin

Michigan basketball senior forward has been through it all as a Wolverine.

As a sophomore, Tschetter endured an 8-24 season and saw the head coach who recruited him to Ann Arbor, Juwan Howard, be released from his coaching duties.

Tschetter, along with Nimari Burnett, stayed on with the Wolverines for the Dusty May regime, which has come with a lot more winning with a Big Ten Tournament Title and Big Ten regular season title to show for it as Michigan sits one win away from winning back-to-back conference tournament titles after its win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

However, this season in particular, Tschetter has seen his own playing time decrease slightly due to all of the depth and talent in the Wolverines' front court.

While Tschetter has been all in on Michigan and doing what is best for the team, as an athlete, it's never completely easy to lose out on minutes, especially for someone like Tschetter, who has more than paid his dues with the program and has been a cornerstone piece to help hold the program together through the transition from Howard to May.

Michigan forward Will Tschetter (42) defends Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But even with Tschetter's role on the floor changing, he still is able to make an impact on the team with the minutes he does get. And, in March especially, it's important for players like Tschetter to stay ready as their number may get called to play a greater role on any given night.

That moment came for Tschetter on Saturday in the Wolverines' semifinal win over the Badgers, particualry when point guard Elliot Cadeau found himself in foul trouble in the first half.

With LJ Cason out the rest of the season and Cadeau out of the game with foul trouble midway through the first half, Tschetter provided a spark for the Wolverines off the bench to allow Michigan to hang in the game when it could have gotten away early.

Although he played just 13 minutes overall, Tschetter hit a big three-point shot with 9:15 left in the first half to cut the deficit to four points during a time the Wolverines were struggling to score. Additionally, Tschetter was excellent on the defensive end of the floor in situations where the Badgers tried to attack him off the dribble.

Tschetter's minutes, although relatively spare, were recognized by May after the game.

May on Tschetter's role

"Will Tschetter I thought in the first half really

held it (down) for us tonight," said May after the game. "When we do well, it doesn't take

the shine off of anybody else. When he plays well, it

doesn't take the shine off of him.

Will sacrificed a lot (for the team). His energy—he made a big shot (in this game)."

Tschetter on his role and helping the team

Tschetter admitted his role has challenges, but that his focus is always staying locked in on the scouting report and being ready when he is called upon, whether he is playing single or double digit minutes.

"Obviously, it's not an easy role at times," Tschetter said. "You have single digit minutes one night and you're double digits the next. So, just being able to stay ready, always be sharp, always be ready on scouting reports. Obviously, it helps being here for the last five years, so knowing what to expect from teams night in and night out. I feel like our bench did a really good job tonight."

Michigan forward Will Tschetter (42) and Ohio State guard Gabe Cupps (4) battle for the ball during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3 Michigan will face No. 18 Purdue in the Big Ten title game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

The Wolverines won the lone matchup between the two teams in mid February by a score of 91-80.