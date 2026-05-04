Predicting Michigan Basketball's Starting Lineup After Three Transfer Additions

As things stand now, Michigan has signed three players from the transfer portal — all being big men. The Wolverines are also eyeing a First-Team All-Big West player for the wing position, and waiting for word on both Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara.

But for argument's sake, we won't include those players in this projection. Looking at Michigan's current roster, here is what the Wolverines' starting lineup, plus six man, could look like heading into next basketball season.

Guard: Elliot Cadeau

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This is a no-brainer. Elliot Cadeau did enter his name into the 2026 NBA Draft, but Cadeau is coming back to Ann Arbor next season, make no mistake about it. Cadeau is hoping to use his draft entry as a learning tool to figure out what he needs to improve for this upcoming season with the Wolverines.

Cadeau's game improved in Year 1 under Dusty May and he will be tasked to take another step forward with Yaxel Lenderborg and possibly both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. all leaving. Cadeau will continue to facilitate the offense, and look to make another jump shooting the basketball.

His three-point shot went from 33% at North Carolina to nearly 38% in one year at Michigan.

Guard: Trey McKenney

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Trey McKenney might've been a sixth man on Michigan's roster this past season, but he was a starter. McKenney played starter minutes off the bench and as time went on, he played a bigger and bigger role for the team.

He averaged nearly 10 points per game, and McKenney is a safe pick to become the most improved Wolverine heading into next season. He is going to be given a green light to shoot and likely become the star of the offense.

McKenney has a real chance of playing himself into a first-team All-Big Ten role this year and becoming a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Wing: Brandon McCoy Jr.

This is the first position that could be a few different players. As mentioned before, the Wolverines are still looking at the portal and could bring in a wing to challenge for a starting position.

Freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. makes the most sense right now, but Dusty May likes both Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman, who both could challenge McCoy Jr. for this spot. However, McCoy Jr. is a five-star talent and a three-level scorer. Even if he comes off the bench to start the season, look for him to elevate his game and potentially force his way into the starting lineup.

Forward: J.P. Estrella

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Michigan is hopeful that Morez Johnson Jr. comes back for another season, which would force J.P. Estrella into a sixth-man role. But as of now, Estrella would be the starting forward in this lineup.

The 6'11" forward comes to Michigan after spending three seasons at Tennessee — with two years of eligibility. He averaged 10 points and nearly six rebounds off the bench last season. Estrella shot 40% from three and can run the pick-and-pop with Elliot Cadeau.

Time will tell if Estrella is a starter in this lineup, but as of now, he would be.

Center: Moustapha Thiam

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While Michigan is likely losing Aday Mara, the addition of Moustapha Thiam is huge — figuratively and literally. Playing at both UCF and Cincinnati, Thiam has started every game of his collegiate career.

The 7'2" center has a nice touch and is a defensive machine. Thiam led the Big 12 in blocks his freshman season, and led the Bearcats in blocks this past year. He averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds, plus, Thiam has the ability to knock down the three.

Thiam is a different player than either Vlad Goldin or Mara, but he is a prototypical Dusty May big man.

Sixth man: Ricky Liburd

Ricky Liburd redshirted this past season, but he's looking to make a big impact on the court for Michigan next year. The coaching staff loves Liburd. He is smart and soaked in all the coaching he received this year.

Liburd is a three-and-D player, who possesses good athleticism. Liburd will likely be given a chance to have a big role in 2026-27, and it will be up to him to capitalize on it.