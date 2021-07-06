Hunter Dickinson is Back, Michigan Football Stays Hot on Recruiting Trail, Diving Deep into NIL

Michigan basketball got some great news earlier today and Michigan football has been landing players left and right on the recruiting trail.

Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball got a massive shot in the arm earlier today when center Hunter Dickinson announced that he'll be returning to Ann Arbor for his sophomore season. Dickinson test the NBA waters, but he opted to return to Michigan less than 24 hours before the deadline to withdraw from the draft.

Michigan football has also been receiving dose after does of good news on the recruiting trail. Jim Harbaugh and his staff haven't landed any monster targets, but they've picked up a few nice players over the last month.

Finally, NIL is here and Michigan could absolutely crush it. There hasn't been much evidence of that happening yet, but if the right people get in the right mindset, Michigan could truly be leaders and best when it comes to NIL.

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.