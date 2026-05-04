Michigan Basketball Commit Soars Up Recruiting Rankings

Already bringing in one of the nation’s best freshman recruiting classes, Michigan basketball’s top recruit is garnering even more praise.

Top incoming Michigan freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. finished No. 3 overall in the 2026 class in the final Rivals150 rankings. Previously, the 6’5” combo guard was ranked No. 18 in the class per ESPN, marking a massive jump for the California native.

🚨NEW🚨 Michigan CG signee Brandon McCoy ranks No. 3 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals150〽️https://t.co/06RsX1mTb8 pic.twitter.com/Rp1YEBJFZU — Rivals (@Rivals) May 4, 2026

“McCoy is one of the most disruptive players in the 2026 recruiting cycle,” said Jamie Shaw of On3. “The lengthy 6-foot-5 guard was a standout during the postseason all-star events and has shown a lot of growth in his offensive game, with an elevated ceiling for continued growth.”

The combo guard had offers from Kentucky, Duke, Arizona, Alabama and Tennessee, among others. Michigan originally offered McCoy Jr. nearly three years ago, back on Sept. 25, 2023. McCoy Jr. then took an official visit to Ann Arbor on Oct. 11, 2025, committed on April 4, and then signed on April 28 to the Maize and Blue.

Michigan Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) and guard Elliot Cadeau (3) react to a play during the second half of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How He’ll Fit In at Michigan

After the surprising departure of starting point guard Elliot Cadeau, there are a large number of minutes that will need to be filled from the 2025-26 roster. UofM also lost starting guard Nimari Burnett and key rotational player Roddy Gayle Jr.

Last year’s L.J. Cason is also expected to miss the entire 2026-27 season after suffering a torn ACL against Illinois on Feb. 27.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) dribbles on UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

That leaves Trey McKenney as the only returning guard that played a substantial amount of minutes. It should be expected that McCoy Jr. will play a similar role to what McKenney did as a true freshman. Not the best player on the team, but a key piece that is needed if the Maize and Blue want to make another run to a national championship.

There is a chance we will see McCoy Jr. as the starting point guard in 2026-27.

High School Scouting (via Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports)

“McCoy has evolved into one of the most physically imposing guards in the class. He has good size at just under 6-foot-5, a now powerful build after putting on notable muscle mass within the last year, long arms with an almost 6-foot-10 wingspan, and a combination of speed and power with the basketball that allows him to attack the rim violently in the open floor. McCoy is also one of the very best defenders in the class. His size, length, and strength are all assets but most of all he’s competitive with a high-motor. He can guard multiple positions and simultaneously pressure the ball, but is also a playmaker off the ball. He communicates well, directs traffic, and can cover up mistakes when he’s allowed to roam from the weakside (1.6 steals & 1.2 blocks per game in the EYBL). Finally, McCoy is an outstanding rebounding guard who loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and look to get downhill right away (6.8 per game).”