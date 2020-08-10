WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Basketball Adds 2021 Preferred Walk-On Ian Burns

Eric Rutter

While Michigan's 2021 football commits list did not grow when Rocco Spindler chose Notre Dame last week, U-M's basketball team did add another pledge when Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier guard Ian Burns committed to the Wolverines as a preferred walk-on five days ago.

So far, Michigan has four total commits in the '21 class as Burns joins Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star guard Kobe Bufkin, Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes and Stewartville (Minn.) Senior three-star power forward Will Tschetter. According to Rivals.com, Michigan has the No. 9 class in the country, but the recruiting service does not have a profile for Burns, so he did not contribute to that designation.

Burns confirmed that he committed to Michigan as a preferred walk-on via his Instagram account on Aug. 5.

In Burns, Michigan will be getting a 6-6 wing player that lined up as a shooting guard for most of last season. As New Trier produced a 19-11 (6-4 in conference) record on the year, Burns provided steady shooting from the perimeter and could be relied upon to knock down open shots. On the defensive end, Burns also had multiple five-plus steal efforts, so he puts in work on both ends of the court.

Based on Burns' Hudl tape, the wing prospect specializes in catch-and-shoot jumpers where he can square his shoulders to the hoop, but he does show a little bit of playmaking ability in the paint. The new Michigan commit makes well timed cuts to the basket, and he doesn't miss often when he is around the basket.

While the 6-6 guard looks like a comfortable ball handler, his dribbling and passing ability is not yet on the floor general level, so he's likely to suit up as a shooting guard or small forward in college. Still, he looks like he could contribute in spot duty when asked to down the line, so the added depth could be beneficial for the Wolverines down the line.

With Burns in the fold, Michigan now has two clear wing players in the 2021 class when also considering Barnes. Bufkin is a talented guard that could readily play point at the next level, and Tschetter gives U-M some balance as a player with more length at 6-8 who can also knock down jumpers.

Last season, Tschetter had a wildly productive year, leading the state of Minnesota in scoring with 33.6 points per game. Tschetter was efficient in his shot selection with a 60% clip, and his long range shot was reliable as he drilled threes at a 45% rate. On account of that productivity, the U-M pledge, who also averaged 11 rebounds per game, was a second-team All-State selection by the Associated Press.

Based on the current makeup of the Wolverines' roster, it would not be a surprise to see U-M go after one or two more commits in this cycle. A point guard or a true center would probably be the ideal considerations in that respect, but Michigan could go best player available with its remaining spot(s). For instance, the Wolverines are in the running for Dallas (Texas) St. Mark's five-star small forward Harrison Ingram, and it would be hard to imagine the staff telling him no if he were inclined to join Michigan's program.

What do you think of the way head coach Juwan Howard is shaping the 2021 recruiting class so far? Who would you like to see U-M close on to end the cycle? Let us know!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten To Vote On 2020 Season Later Tonight

As news regarding the Big Ten continues to pile up, reports say that the conference's presidents will vote on the fall sports season later tonight.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Discussing The 2020 Football Season, Big Ten Approach, Jim Harbaugh's Comments

It seems like only a matter of time before football is cancelled.

BrandonBrown

Players Want To Play, Coaches Want To Coach

With football looking less and less likely, coaches and players are banding together with one unified message.

BrandonBrown

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Releases Statement With Football Season Hanging In The Balance

Jim Harbaugh and his guys want to play football.

BrandonBrown

College Football Players Band Together In Attempt To Save 2020 Season

The likelihood of fall football in the Big Ten took a big hit on Sunday night, but the discussion is not over.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Set To Ramp Up Pursuit Of 2021 OL Drew Kendall

With Rocco Spindler off the board, Michigan is likely to put all its eggs in the Drew Kendall basket as U-M searches for another OL commit in 2021.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Freshmen Faces: Dan Villari

Quarterback Dan Villari was a late addition to Michigan's class but has some juice to him.

BrandonBrown

by

UMfb

Handicapping SI All-American Candidate Rocco Spindler's Announcement

Looking ahead to Rocco Spindler’s announcement, where is the SI All-American candidate most likely to wind up at? Here is a preview of his impending decision.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Rocco Spindler Previews His Decision

With Rocco Spindler set to announce tomorrow, the Michigan target broke down his five options with Wolverine Digest.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Discussing The Beef Between Jim Harbaugh And Ryan Day

We know about the historic rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, but what about a new development between Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day?

BrandonBrown

by

MORandy