How to Watch Michigan Basketball's Final Game in Foreign Tour vs. Mega Superbet

The Michigan Wolverines are on the last leg of their foreign tour. The Maize and Blue suffered two losses at the hands of Lithuania, losing to both its national team and its B team.

Now, Michigan is in Croatia, where the Wolverines will take on a Serbian basketball team. On Thursday, Michigan will play Mega Superbet in its final exhibition game overseas. Here is how you can see Mike Boynton Jr.'s team.

How to watch

When: Thursday, August 27

Thursday, August 27 Where: Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik, Croatia Arena: Gospino Polje Sports Hall

Gospino Polje Sports Hall Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Streaming: You can stream the game live on YouTube

Who is Mega Superbet?

Mega Superbet was founded in 1998 and they play in the ABA League. On August 20, they won their second preseason game of the season, taking down Vršac 95-47.

Scoring wise, Tarik Hrelja had a double-double in the game, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Mihailo Bošković also recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Prior to beating Vršac, Mega Superbet took down Auburn, who also played overseas, prior to Michigan. Mega took down the Tigers, 70-68 in a close game. In the win, Andrej Lučić led the team, scoring 16 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out three assists.

Injuries to monitor

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When the Wolverines were headed to Lithuania, Mike Boynton Jr. noted that neither Lincoln Cosby nor Jalen Reed would play in any of the exhibition games. But on top of those two players, Ricky Liburd has yet to play.

Center Moustapha Thiam was rolled up after playing less than six minutes of Game 1. He didn't return in the first game, and Michigan didn't play Thiam in the second game. Also not seeing any game action in the second game was guard Trey McKenney, who fouled out of the first game.

After a few days off, it will be interesting to see if Michigan plays any of Liburd, Thiam, or McKenney for its final game.

Expect the freshmen to continue to gain valuable experience

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Fouls and injuries have been the story for Michigan through two games. In Game 1, Thiam exited early and the trio of Elliot Cadeau, McKenney, and J.P. Estrella all fouled out. The Wolverines ended the first game with Oscar Goodman on the court with four freshmen.

Then in Game 2, the shorthanded Wolverines had both Cadeau and Brandon McCoy Jr. foul out. Needless to say, with injuries and fouls, the young guns have been thrown in the fire.

McCoy Jr. has started both games and Quinn Costello started the second game. Joseph Hartman has seen the most minutes off the bench, and both Marcus Moller and Malachi Brown have seen plenty of action.

Expect to see a lot of the freshmen once again in Game 3, in hopes of gearing them for the regular season.