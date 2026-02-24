Michigan Basketball Freshman Winters Grady Discusses Injury, Plans for Next Season

Trey McKenney might of been the headliner for Michigan's 2025 recruiting class, but the Wolverines landed another key piece: Winters Grady. The Napa (CA) Prolific Prep prospect picked the Wolverines and was expected to see early playing time, but injuries have hampered his freshman season.

Grady has seen just nine games this season — the last time on the court was back on Jan. 2 — and he is averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds. Appearing on Go Blue Hoops podcast with Tim McCormick, Grady spoke about his development and confirmed that he was taking a redshirt season.

"I mean I'm really developing," Grady said regarding his freshman year. "It's been great just being in practice every single day and getting better and challenging against, I mean, the number one team in the country. So just being able to get those reps and develop. My game's come a far away since I first stepped on campus in the summer for sure.

"No, it's definitely accurate," said of his injuries. "I''ve had ongoing foot issues since, I mean, really my freshman year. I fractured my foot and it never fully recovered. I ended up playing on it through the summer after the fracture. And so, I mean, it never fully recovered and I've just had to kind of battle that since. And so, it's just been on and off. I've been in and out of practice, just kind of trying to figure it out. And I'm going to have to do what I have to do in the summer, whatever that may be with the foot."

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plan for next season

Things haven't went to plan for the former No. 95 prospect in the 2026 class. Grady, a sharpshooter, wasn't planning on redshirting this season.

"I came here under the impression that I was going to play," Grady told McCormick. "Obviously, I mean, we didn't know we were going to be the number one team in the country when I committed here, and so, obviously, things change, and, I mean, you got to do what's best for the team, and whatever the coaches think is best, so, yeah. But, no, I wasn't initially planning on it."

While Grady is likely shut down for this season, he has talked with Coach May about his role next season. It doesn't sound like the prolific shooter is going anywhere, and right now, he is just focused on getting better.

"Yeah, I mean, there's a couple of weeks. I mean, you're kind of like lost," Grady said regarding his injury. "You're kind of trying to figure it out because, I mean, before actually making that initial decision, you, I mean, you're in the fight with everybody else. You're trying to earn minutes. You're trying to do what you got to do.

"When I actually made the decision, and me and my circle made that, I met with Dusty, and he was very, very big on me being able to develop and expand my game. We didn't lay a plan out for me or anything, but, I mean, there was just a mutual understanding of what we both need to work on, or what I need to work on and get better at.

"How he sees me fitting in next year, and then, I mean, the main part, though, has been open runs. We play a lot of open runs with the managers...It's just open runs after every practice, and I think that's the most valuable thing for me is just getting in live play."

Why Grady chose Michigan

Grady had plenty of offers and choices coming out of high school. But Oregon and Oklahoma were contenders for his services, but Grady picked Michigan in the end and he credits the coaching staff — and Ann Arbor itself.

"I mean, I really love the coaching staff," Grady said. "That's kind of what it came down to for me. I mean, there's all this external talk in the recruiting process and I really liked how straightforward Michigan was with me, just with what they want from me and how they envision me.

"How I can develop. That's what really stood out to me, to be honest. So then, I mean, on my visit, I kind of just fell in love with the place. Like, I love Ann Arbor. I kind of love the vibe and just, like, all the fans around. It's just a great college atmosphere that I would love to be a part of, or I am excited to be a part of."