Michigan basketball commit and McDonald's All-American Trey McKenney wins Mr. Basketball Award
Michigan commit Trey McKenney just keeps racking up the accolades. McDonald's All-American, All-State, 5-star rating, and now he is the 45th recipient of the Hal Schramm Mr. Basketball Award. McKenney becomes the 13th Wolverine to win the award and the second in a row for the maize and blue, as freshman guard Phat Phat Brooks won it in 2024.
McKenney is a top 20 recruit holding 5-star status and is looking to make a big difference once he steps foot in Ann Arbor. He's a consistent three point threat with great size to attack the hoop and score against bigger defenders. Undoubtedly, coach Dusty May is overly excited for this young man to step on the Crisler Center court.
Here are the other 12 players to win the award given to the top player in the state of Michigan
- 2024- Phat Phat Brooks
- 2017-Isaiah Livers
- 2007-Manny Harris
- 2003-Dion Harris
- 1995-Robert Traylor
- 1994-Willie Mitchell
- 1991-Chris Webber
- 1989-Michael Talley
- 1986-Terry Mills
- 1985-Glen Rice
- 1983-Antoine Jobert
- 1982-Robert Henderson
