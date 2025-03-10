Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball commit and McDonald's All-American Trey McKenney wins Mr. Basketball Award

McKenney becomes the 13th Michigan player to earn the prestigious award

Jerred Johnson

Trey McKenney, a five-star guard of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, is the 2025 45th annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award winner on Monday, March 10, 2025. McKenney accepts his award at the Detroit Free Press in Detroit.
Trey McKenney, a five-star guard of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, is the 2025 45th annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award winner on Monday, March 10, 2025. McKenney accepts his award at the Detroit Free Press in Detroit. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan commit Trey McKenney just keeps racking up the accolades. McDonald's All-American, All-State, 5-star rating, and now he is the 45th recipient of the Hal Schramm Mr. Basketball Award. McKenney becomes the 13th Wolverine to win the award and the second in a row for the maize and blue, as freshman guard Phat Phat Brooks won it in 2024.

McKenney is a top 20 recruit holding 5-star status and is looking to make a big difference once he steps foot in Ann Arbor. He's a consistent three point threat with great size to attack the hoop and score against bigger defenders. Undoubtedly, coach Dusty May is overly excited for this young man to step on the Crisler Center court.

trey
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s head basketball coach Todd Covert poses with Trey McKenney, a five-star guard of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, who is the 2025 45th annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award winner on Monday, March 10, 2025. McKenney accepts his award at the Detroit Free Press in Detroit. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the other 12 players to win the award given to the top player in the state of Michigan

  • 2024- Phat Phat Brooks
  • 2017-Isaiah Livers
  • 2007-Manny Harris
  • 2003-Dion Harris
  • 1995-Robert Traylor
  • 1994-Willie Mitchell
  • 1991-Chris Webber
  • 1989-Michael Talley
  • 1986-Terry Mills
  • 1985-Glen Rice
  • 1983-Antoine Jobert
  • 1982-Robert Henderson

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Predicting every game of the Big Ten Tournament following the bracket reveal

One incoming Michigan football transfer in major spotlight in 2025

National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball