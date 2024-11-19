Michigan basketball officially signs four-star sharp shooter Winters Grady
Michigan added Winters Grady into the mix back on October 18 when he became the first Wolverine to commit to Dusty May in the 2025 cycle. Grady comes to Ann Arbor as a four-star recruit and according to the Compsite, he is the 83rd-ranked player in the '25 cycle.
The 6-foot-5 small forward will bring a 3-point shot to the Wolverines. He posted 19 points per game during the recent 3SSB season on 53/42/87 shooting splits. Along with being a complete scorer, he plays well defensively and something that Michigan could utilize right away.
You can read the press release below:
"Winters is a flat-out competitor," said May. "He is tailor-made for how we want to play at Michigan. His ability to shoot the ball is one of the reasons he's an ideal fit. His versatility and physicality, on both the offense and defense end, will allow him to be a factor for us right away. The more we dug in and got to know him and his family, the more we realized that this a guy that we need to have in our program."
Grady is listed as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as a top-100 recruit. As the seventh-ranked prospect in California, he averaged 19.5 points per game on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit playing for Jalen Green Elite. Grady shot 57 percent from the field and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc. He finished in the top 10 of the league in scoring and efficiency.
During his junior season (2023-24), Grady converted on 45.6 percent of his 79 three-point attempts in 13 games. After playing high school basketball in Oregon, Grady transferred to Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) where current U-M player Nimari Burnett attended.
