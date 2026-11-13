Michigan stands at 2-1 in the early college basketball season, with wins over Oakland and Marquette, and the lone loss being to UConn. Mike Boyton Jr. has this team playing pretty well thus far, and he thinks this can be a very good defensive team if they stay focused.

After handling Marquette in rather impressive fashion, Michigan gets a bit of a break in their next game. They are set to take on William and Mary, who are 2-1 thus far in their early season. The Tribe have beaten Bridgewater and Norfolk State in their first two games before falling to Dusty May's former program, the Florida Atlantic Owls by a score of 95-90 in their most recent game. Let's dive into each of these teams more below.

William and Mary Tribe

William and Mary is led by Brian Carter Jr. in scoring at 16.3 points per game. He's followed by Will Feagles at 11.0, and those are the only two averaging double figures. William and Mary is more of a perimeter-oriented team, as their top two scorers are their small forward and shooting guard.

They also will likely press Michigan the entire game, as they like to play a very fast paced style. They played a full court press against Florida Atlantic, and forced FAU into 18 turnovers in that game. Michigan will need to handle the press much more effectively if they want to win this game convincingly.

Marquette Golden Eagles small forward Alex Egbuonu dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines forward J.P. Estrella | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan thus far is led in scoring by Trey McKenney who's averaging 18.0 points per game thus far. He's followed by J.P. Estrella at 17.3, Roddy Gayle Jr. at 14.0, Elliot Cadeau at 10.7, and Quinn Costello at 10.3. J.P. Estrella was one of Michigan's top performers against Marquette, where he racked up 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Hopefully Michigan can continue to lean on him in the post.

While Michigan should be able to dominate the paint with Estrella and Moustapha Thiam, Michigan's guards will be under the most pressure in this game. Michigan as a team had 15 turnovers against Marquette, so that's shown to be a bit of a weakness so far. This game will provide a good opportunity to improve upon that with the full court pressure and fast pace that William and Mary will want to play at.

Game Preview

In this game, it'll be a good opportunity to see how good Michigan's guards are at handling a full court pressure. They'll obviously be the much more talented team, and heavily favored, but if they don't take care of the basketball this game could be tighter than expected.

With Michigan's guards being as experienced as they are, I don't expect much of an issue with the turnovers. I think they'll be able to effectively break the press consistently and use it to put their offense into advantageous situations. I expect Michigan to win this one big.

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