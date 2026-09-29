Michigan Basketball Gets Expected Additions to 2026-2027 Roster to Bolster Squad

The Michigan basketball roster has been updated with key additions for the upcoming season. Michigan has officially added former Columbia guard Kenny Noland, who will wear No. 2 this season. Noland is listed at 6'2", 185 pounds.

More importantly, the Wolverines have also added guard Roddy Gayle Jr. for his fifth season. Gayle Jr. will wear No. 11 and he's listed at 6'5". 205-pounds.

Noland was recently granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, which makes him eligible. But Noland is still waiting for an official trial, however, the Wolverines must feel good about his standing to play this season.

As for Gayle Jr., he won his trail against the NCAA by the Niagara County Supreme Court. That allows Gayle Jr. to play all season for the Wolverines, pending an NCAA appeal, which could then drag his case out longer. But Gayle Jr. was with Michigan's team for its photo shoot and, as of now, expect to see him on the court.

What Noland provides Michigan

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In Noland's profile as a Michigan player, it says his TRO allows him to compete while is case is ongoing, but it's not a final ruling for his long-term eligibility. His eligibility status is still ongoing through court action against the NCAA.

Assuming Michigan does indeed get Noland for the season, he's going to provide leadership and someone who can come in for Elliot Cadeau to help facilitate the offense. In four seasons at Columbia, the guard played in 111 games with 57 starts.

He was an All-Ivy League member in 2026. Noland averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds per game, and can be an asset on the boards. Noland finished his four-year career at Columbia with 126 steals and 178 three-pointers made, which was fourth-best in the program's history.

Getting Gayle Jr. back is the key

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The loss of Brandon McCoy Jr. really stings ahead of the season, but assuming Gayle Jr. gets to play all season for Michigan, that's a massive pickup. He likely is inserted into the starting lineup alongside Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney.

Gayle Jr. helped Michigan win a national title, and you can't replace that experience. The Wolverines' starting 1-through-3 will have that championship experience, and Gayle Jr. is someone who can knock down the three, along with playing good defense.

He is one of the most unselfish players Mike Boynton Jr. will have on the roster. The good thing for Gayle Jr. is that he will be able to showcase his offensive ability even more this season without the Wolverines' big three in Ann Arbor.

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