Roddy Gayle Jr. to Michigan Basketball is Finally Happening — Barring Appeal

After five-star freshman sensation Brandon McCoy Jr. suffered a torn ACL overseas, Michigan basketball's hopes took a hit. But, finally, the Wolverines received some good news for their roster outlook.

On Thursday, Roddy Gayle Jr. was granted a fifth year of eligibility by the Niagara County Supreme Court. This comes after Columbia transfer point guard Kenny Noland, who committed to the Wolverines ahead of their overseas trip, was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA but he is still waiting for a final trial.

As for Gayle Jr., he is eligible right now. However, with all of these legal dealings, the defendant — which is the NCAA — has a chance to appeal the ruling, which then could drag the case out longer.

Gayle Jr. likely slots into the starting lineup

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This might seem obvious, but Gayle Jr. made a living coming off the bench at Michigan. It wasn't always that way, however.

He spent his first two college seasons at rival Ohio State before transferring to Michigan to play two more seasons. He started under Dusty May in 2024-2025, but Gayle Jr. struggled to make shots and mistakes kept haunting his play.

May opted to move Gayle Jr. to the bench, and that's when he really emerged. Gayle Jr. was a burst of energy coming off the bench and provided Michigan with a lockdown defender and someone who could hit the jumpers.

But this season, Mike Boynton Jr. will rely on Gayle Jr. even more. There is no McCoy Jr. to help handle the basketball and become that third scorer on the team behind Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau — that will be Gayle Jr.'s job.

Last season, he averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds off the bench in the Wolverines' quest of winning a national title.

This was a move that was needed

Coming off the national title, Michigan still had a roster that had a chance to compete. Even after losing its 'Big Three' from last year, the Wolverines hit the transfer portal and added some key players in the 2026 recruiting class.

But the Wolverines' chances took a big hit when McCoy Jr. suffered his season-ending ACL injury. Michigan suddenly wasn't as deep and the Wolverines were missing a ball handler. But Gayle Jr. is what Michigan needed.

Not only can he handle the basketball if Elliot Cadeau is out, but he also adds veteran leadership to the team. He can help instill that winning mentality, along with Cadeau and McKenney, as those three made a huge impact on Michigan last season.

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