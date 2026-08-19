Projecting Michigan Basketball's Rotation in 2026-27 After Signing Kenny Noland
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With two open roster spots remaining, Michigan basketball made some noise on Wednesday by signing Columbia transfer Kenny Noland. After the 2022 class was granted an injunction, Noland received a fifth year of eligibility, and he lands with Michigan to finish his career.
Noland played all four years at Columbia. This past season, the 6'2" guard averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot nearly 38% from three and averaged 33 minutes per game.
With Mike Boynton Jr. hiring Mike Martin from Brown, Martin likely played a key role in getting Noland to Ann Arbor. Martin's team played against Noland all four years and clearly, it was a good fit.
With Noland in the fold, Michigan still has one open roster spot, but we are going to predict the Wolverines' rotation this season with the addition of Noland.
Starting five
Position
Player
Point guard
Elliot Cadeau
Shooting Guard
Trey McKenney
Wing
Brandon McCoy Jr.
Forward
J.P. Estrella
Center
Moustapha Thiam
There is a scenario where Trey McKenney shifts to the '3' and Kenny Noland is added to the starting five, but as of now, he fits in as the backup point guard to Elliot Cadeau. Remember, the Wolverines lost L.J. Cason to the transfer portal, and Michigan was searching for its new backup.
The coaching staff continues to praise Brandon McCoy Jr. and you can't keep talent like that on the bench. I know, McKenney came off the bench last season, but the Wolverines were deeper a year ago than they appear to be this year.
Having McCoy Jr. playing alongside Cadeau and McKenney will be important. He will play strong defense and he can use his athletic ability to give the Wolverines extra ammo on the offensive end of the floor.
Both J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam are locked into the starting big men and there is no debate there.
In the rotation
Position
Player
Guard
Kenny Noland
Wing
Ricky Liburd
Wing/Forward
Oscar Goodman
Forward/Center
Jalen Reed*
Forward/Center
Quinn Costello
I still think Michigan is going to opt to play nine players this season, but Jalen Reed likely won't start the season playing much, which could open up a role for freshman Quinn Costello.
The only difference from the last projection is inserting Kenny Noland and taking out Joseph Hartman. The good thing for Brown and the other freshmen is that with the new 5-for-5 rule, the Wolverines can play any player, anytime they want.
But going back to the rotation, there is a chance Michigan has a deeper rotation, however, teams like to tighten things up when they get closer to tournament time. Both Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman are going to play key roles this season. Noland is clearly going to be the backup ball-handler for when Elliot Cadeau needs a breather.
Things are really taking shape for Michigan, but with one roster spot open, the Wolverines could still make more noise.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop