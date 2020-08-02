WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Five-Star Harrison Ingram Explains Why Michigan Is Still In The Mix

BrandonBrown

Dallas St. Mark's five-star small forward Harrison Ingram has narrowed his list down again and Michigan is still in the mix.

Along with the Wolverines, Ingram is also still considering Harvard, Howard, North Carolina, Purdue and Stanford. With no local schools in the mix, it seems to be anyone's game. With Stanford, U-M and Harvard on the list, it's clear education is a big part of Ingram's picture as well. It's a very interesting group of six finalists to say the least, but an argument could be made that Michigan provides the best blend of athletics and academics.

In the past, Ingram has spoken very highly of Saddi Washington. Ingram even refers to Washington as "my guy" when speaking about the U-M assistant.

"I've known him for a while but we're still in the beginnings of building a strong relationship," Ingram said back in late-June. "He always tells the truth no matter how hard it is and overall he's just a great guy. He is really down to Earth and relates to all of his players." 

That relationship is obviously in a good spot now as U-M remains in the hunt and that, along with a few other reasons, are why Ingram is still considering the maize and blue.

"[Michigan made the cut because of] the NBA pedigree of the coaches, the great education and the opportunity to play right away," Ingram said after including U-M in his final group.

One thing is certain — Michigan is making Ingram a priority. The 6-6, 210-pounder is the No. 13 player in the country and No. 4 small forward nationally, so he was obviously a priority for a lot of schools. Now, only six schools have a shot and Michigan is one of them. Juwan Howard has done a great job getting into the mix for these types of players, now it's time to close on one of them.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andrel Anthony To Follow In Footsteps Of Favorite Player Donovan Peoples-Jones

The newest Michigan wide receiver commit broke down why he decided to pick the Wolverines on Friday, July 31.

Eric Rutter

Breaking Down Andrel Anthony's Pledge To Michigan

New Michigan commit Andrel Anthony offers a combination of size and speed that could fit in well with Josh Gattis' speed in space concept.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Andrel Anthony Picks Michigan Over Michigan State

SI All-American candidate announced that he is committing to Michigan over offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Daxton Hill In 2020

The former five-star safety has a chance to be Michigan's biggest breakout star from the 2019 class in 2020.

BrandonBrown

Freshmen Faces: Kalel Mullings

Kalel Mullings has a chance to be another fast, athletic linebacker for Michigan in a long line of players like that.

BrandonBrown

Podcast: Who At Michigan Knew, Who Failed To Stop Dr. Robert Anderson

On Friday's radio show, we spoke to ESPN's Dan Murphy to separate fact from conjecture as it relates to Michigan, Dr. Robert Anderson and Bo Schembechler.

MichaelSpath

What We Know: Andrel Anthony Announcement

With Andrel Anthony set to announce later today, writers covering Michigan State, Penn State and Notre Dame join Wolverine Digest to break down the decision.

Eric Rutter

Michigan's Bookend Defensive Ends Create Fervor For 2020

Michigan defensive ends Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson continue to generate excitement among among U-M analysts.

Jake Sage

Former U-M Student Says Bo Schembechler Knew of Abuse by Team Doctor

Recent reports suggest that Bo Schembechler knew about Dr. Robert Anderson's actions and didn't do anything about it.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Commit Cristian Dixon Named A Top 10 WR By SI All-American

As one of many Michigan SI All-American candidates, Cristian Dixon checks in as the No. 10 receiver in the nation.

Eric Rutter