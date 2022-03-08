Michigan Hoops Well Represented

Despite the up-and-down season for Michigan on the hardwood, a trio of U-M hoopers received recognition for their play.

Michigan finished the regular season 17-13 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten and will now face Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. Before the tourney tips in Indy, some awards were handed out. Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks and Moussa Diabate were all recognized for their play this season. The full release can be read below.

University of Michigan men's basketball center Hunter Dickinson was named to the All-Big Ten second team, while guard Eli Brooks earned honorable mention honors and forward Moussa Diabate was selected to the All-Freshman team on Tuesday (March 8) as the Big Ten Conference announced the 2021-22 season accolades by the coaches and media.

Dickinson made it two straight years earning a conference honor with his second team selection by the coaches and media. For a second time, he led U-M in both scoring (18.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rbg). He has a team-best 13 20-plus point games, including tying a career-best with 33 points against Michigan State (March 1). Dickinson also adds 10 games of 10-plus rebounds, as he tied a career-best with 15 boards at Penn State (Feb. 8). Those statistics have helped Dickinson tally a team-high nine double-doubles.

Dickinson has doubled his sharing output from a year ago as he is third on the team in in assists with 63 (2.3 apg). He had a career-best seven helpers at Iowa (Feb. 17) and 11 games of 3-plus. Additionally, after going 0-for-4 from long range as a freshman, Dickinson has drained 17 three-pointers this season, including a career-best four in an upset win against No. 3 Purdue (Feb. 10).

Overall, Dickinson (910 points, 443 rebounds) is quickly moving up the U-M rankings; he needs 90 points to reach 1,000 (57th Wolverine) and 57 rebounds to reach 500 (46th Wolverine). There are 30 Wolverines in U-M's 1,000 point/500 rebound club, with Derrick Walton, Jr. and Zak Irvin being the last two to join in 2016-17.

Returning for a fifth-season following the NCAA allowance for an additional year of eligibility, Brooks earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades from the media as and was selected as U-M's Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.

Brooks has had a career-year, averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He set the U-M record for most career games (155) and his 122 career wins stand as the most all-time by a Big Ten player. With a career-best 22 double-figure scoring games, the two-time captain became the 56th Wolverines to reach 1,000 career points (1,087). With 49 three-pointers this season -- just three shy of his best single season mark (52) -- he became the 15th Wolverine to surpass 150 triples in a career.

Diabate became the 12th Wolverine freshman to earn a spot on the All-Freshman team and the fourth in a row for the Maize and Blue. The high-energy Diabate, who has 21 starts, notched 12 double-figure scoring games as he averages 9.2 points per game. He adds 5.6 rebounds per game and 21 blocks -- both ranking second on the U-M squad.

He highlighted the season with a career-best 28 points at Iowa (Feb. 17) and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds against Minnesota (Dec. 11). With several highlight reel dunks, Diabate is second at Michigan in shooting, going 56.1 percent from the field.

With their 11-9 Big Ten record, the Wolverines earned the No. 8 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and open with No. 9 seed Indiana (9-11) on Thursday (March 10) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with the game airing on the Big Ten Network.

2021-22 All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Awards

(Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS)

*Additional honorees due to ties

COACHES SELECTIONS

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM*

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM*

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Max Christie, Michigan State

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Trevion Williams, Purdue

COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin

2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees:Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; , Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.

MEDIA SELECTIONS

FIRST TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

THIRD TEAM

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

Race Thompson, Indiana

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Eli Brooks, Michigan

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin