Michigan Hoops Well Represented
Michigan finished the regular season 17-13 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten and will now face Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. Before the tourney tips in Indy, some awards were handed out. Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks and Moussa Diabate were all recognized for their play this season. The full release can be read below.
University of Michigan men's basketball center Hunter Dickinson was named to the All-Big Ten second team, while guard Eli Brooks earned honorable mention honors and forward Moussa Diabate was selected to the All-Freshman team on Tuesday (March 8) as the Big Ten Conference announced the 2021-22 season accolades by the coaches and media.
Dickinson made it two straight years earning a conference honor with his second team selection by the coaches and media. For a second time, he led U-M in both scoring (18.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rbg). He has a team-best 13 20-plus point games, including tying a career-best with 33 points against Michigan State (March 1). Dickinson also adds 10 games of 10-plus rebounds, as he tied a career-best with 15 boards at Penn State (Feb. 8). Those statistics have helped Dickinson tally a team-high nine double-doubles.
Dickinson has doubled his sharing output from a year ago as he is third on the team in in assists with 63 (2.3 apg). He had a career-best seven helpers at Iowa (Feb. 17) and 11 games of 3-plus. Additionally, after going 0-for-4 from long range as a freshman, Dickinson has drained 17 three-pointers this season, including a career-best four in an upset win against No. 3 Purdue (Feb. 10).
Overall, Dickinson (910 points, 443 rebounds) is quickly moving up the U-M rankings; he needs 90 points to reach 1,000 (57th Wolverine) and 57 rebounds to reach 500 (46th Wolverine). There are 30 Wolverines in U-M's 1,000 point/500 rebound club, with Derrick Walton, Jr. and Zak Irvin being the last two to join in 2016-17.
Returning for a fifth-season following the NCAA allowance for an additional year of eligibility, Brooks earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades from the media as and was selected as U-M's Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.
Brooks has had a career-year, averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He set the U-M record for most career games (155) and his 122 career wins stand as the most all-time by a Big Ten player. With a career-best 22 double-figure scoring games, the two-time captain became the 56th Wolverines to reach 1,000 career points (1,087). With 49 three-pointers this season -- just three shy of his best single season mark (52) -- he became the 15th Wolverine to surpass 150 triples in a career.
Diabate became the 12th Wolverine freshman to earn a spot on the All-Freshman team and the fourth in a row for the Maize and Blue. The high-energy Diabate, who has 21 starts, notched 12 double-figure scoring games as he averages 9.2 points per game. He adds 5.6 rebounds per game and 21 blocks -- both ranking second on the U-M squad.
He highlighted the season with a career-best 28 points at Iowa (Feb. 17) and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds against Minnesota (Dec. 11). With several highlight reel dunks, Diabate is second at Michigan in shooting, going 56.1 percent from the field.
With their 11-9 Big Ten record, the Wolverines earned the No. 8 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and open with No. 9 seed Indiana (9-11) on Thursday (March 10) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with the game airing on the Big Ten Network.
2021-22 All-Big Ten Men's Basketball Awards
(Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS)
*Additional honorees due to ties
COACHES SELECTIONS
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
JOHNNY DAVIS, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM*
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM*
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Malik Hall, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Moussa Diabate, Michigan
Max Christie, Michigan State
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Trevion Williams, Purdue
COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin
2021-22 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees:Jacob Grandison, Illinois; Race Thompson, Indiana; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa; Simon Wright, Maryland; , Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Eric Curry, Minnesota; Derrick Walker, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Justin Ahrens, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Jordan Davis, Wisconsin.
MEDIA SELECTIONS
FIRST TEAM
KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS
KEEGAN MURRAY, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
THIRD TEAM
Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Xavier Johnson, Indiana
Race Thompson, Indiana
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Maryland
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Eli Brooks, Michigan
Gabe Brown, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Minnesota
Pete Nance, Northwestern
John Harrar, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Malaki Branham, Ohio State
COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Gard, Wisconsin