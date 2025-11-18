Assessing Michigan basketball’s starting five moving forward
Three games into the Michigan basketball season, we have seen two different starting lineups, with six different players making starts.
Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara, Elliot Cadeau and Nimari Burnett have started all three games.
Roddy Gayle Jr. started the first two games, but was replaced by Yaxel Lendeborg in the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines’ most recent contest against TCU.
In a Monday press conference, head coach Dusty May addressed the media and was asked about his starting five moving forward. May said the sooner they can establish a set starting five, the better, when asked about the timeline.
“I think it’s inconclusive,” May said. “The sooner the better, but it might not happen. You don’t ever know. If you have a guy that’s on the fringe and he comes in and the team functions better with him on the court and he brings this or that quality to the game, obviously, we probably need to figure out a way to implement that. On any given night, we have to have a group. I think we have enough really good players. If it’s not happening for you, you have to be willing to sacrifice your minutes that game because someone else is playing well. We need more guys playing well.”
It will be interesting to see if Lendeborg will continue to start or if Gayle Jr. will re-enter the lineup. Lendeborg ranks second on the team in minutes per game (28), while Gayle Jr is third (26.7).
If Cadeau continues to turn the ball over, there could be questions if Trey McKenney should take over as the starting point guard. Cadeau is great, and his triple-double potential every night. However, he has had 11 turnovers in the past two games combined, a category Michigan needs to fix.
May was asked if it was easier to have a set starting five or to change the lineup game by game.
“I think it’s easier for them if we have a set rotation and we know what’s what,” May said. “In fact, I can’t imagine it’s not easier for a player. Now, the flip side of it is, I’ve been a part of teams where we felt like we had a lot of parity. We have nine really good players, so when a guy doesn’t have his best stuff, say your best player has a 2 for 12, you still find a way to win, you don’t have to count on him, you’re not disappointed in him. You never feel like this guy or that guy has to carry you to win. You have a cumulative effort, and so we could be that team.”
Overall, the Wolverines have roughly seven or eight guys who will consistently be fighting for a starting spot. Whether that will change throughout the season will be evident over the course of the next few games as this 2025-26 squad begins to mesh together.