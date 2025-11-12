Michigan basketball’s turnover struggles resurface in game two
Last season was a step in the direction for Michigan basketball, finishing 27-10 overall, winning the Big Ten Tournament and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
However, there seemed to be one major flaw in the first season under head coach Dusty May, turnovers. An issue that seemed to resurface last night in the Wolverines' 84-84 victory over Wake Forest in Detroit, Mich.
Last Season
In 2024-25, the Wolverines ranked 332nd of 355 teams across NCAA Division I in turnovers per game (14). That also ranked last among all Big Ten teams.
To be fair, Michigan’s fast-paced style of play is more susceptible to turnovers with the higher number of possessions, but to be last in the conference in the turnover department isn’t justifiable.
Season Opener
In UofM’s impressive 121-78 victory over Oakland last week, perhaps the most impressive aspect of the win was limiting turnovers.
Even with the fast-pace style of play, Michigan only committed eight turnovers as a team. Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau, two primary ballhandlers for the Wolverines, only combined for one of those turnovers in that contest.
The Issue Resurfaced
As mentioned, despite the thrilling 85-84 win over Wake Forest last night, turnovers were a glaring issue.
“And we got called for a couple travels,” May said. “We got called for a charge late. There were some things that we wouldn't take back the execution. We just need to clean up a few things as far as with our individual improvement and schematic things. But that's what we were looking for. And if you have to be honest, one of them I don't think was a travel. It looked funny, so they called a travel.”
Four of Michigan’s turnovers came in the opening five minutes of the game and they did seem to settle in from that point forward.
“Yeah, certainly Wake Forest's defense had something to do with it,” May said. “And we turned it over three times in the first four minutes. And then we, that first middie timeout, I think it went a little bit over four. And then we turned it over three more times the rest of the half. And then we took a calculated risk after halftime to play over the top to a die.”
The point guard, Cadeau, struggled in this department, finishing with a team-high five turnovers. He did fill the statsheet in almost every other category as well, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, a block and a steal.
In the frontcourt, Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., and Yaxel Lendeborg all finished with three turnovers apiece.