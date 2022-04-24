BREAKING: Hunter Dickinson Has Made A Decision

Ladies and gentleman...he's back!

Hunter Dickinson returning to Michigan is absolutely huge for next year's team and should have the Wolverines in the thick of the Big Ten race again. Dickinson averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this past season and will be viewed as one of the best overall players in the country when next year's campaign tips off.

Dickinson's decision likely has a couple of layers to it. One, is that he still just doesn't have the best game for today's version of the NBA. Two, is that Dickinson will likely reel in big time money through NIL. Before, a chance at the NBA was the only way a player could earn serious money. Now, impact players like Dickinson can make well into and beyond six figures while still in college.

Michigan is now in a great spot to land Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who was recently seen eating dinner with Dickinson during his official visit. With Dickinson back, Shannon likely sees great potential with U-M next year.