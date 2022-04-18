Skip to main content

Former Wolverine Helps Make NBA Playoff History

The former University of Michigan shooting guard is off to a stellar start to his NBA career.

In just his third season in the league, former Michigan Wolverine, Jordan Poole, has established himself as one of the top young talents in the NBA. 

Poole received his fair share of criticism for his decision to enter the NBA draft back in 2019, with many believing he needed another year of college ball to prepare for the next level. As it turns out, those folks were wrong.

Following his performance on Saturday night during round one of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, Poole poured in 30 points - making it the first time in NBA Playoff history that four players age 22 or younger scored 30+ points. Pool joined Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers as the four players under the age of 22 with 30+ points in a playoff game this season.

Poole's production has steadily increased each year in the league, increasing his PPG average from 8.8 in year one to 18.5 in year two. With the former Wolverine currently playing at an elite level, some interesting comparisons are beginning to emerge:

You can catch Pool and the Warriors taking on the Nuggets tomorrow night. Tip time for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is 10:00 pm EST at Chase Center.

