This Data Shows Michigan Basketball is as a Must-Watch Program

On Wednesday afternoon, Nielsen released viewership data for the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines ranked seventh in the nation in total viewership through Saturday, Feb. 8.

So far this season, the Wolverines have played in two games that averaged at least 2 million viewers. The highest viewed game for UofM was Michigan State on Jan. 30, when the Wolverines secured a 12-point victory over the rival Spartans in East Lansing.

UofM’s second most viewed game came on Jan. 10, in its only loss of the season, falling to Wisconsin by three (91-88) at home in the Crisler Center.

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts after scoring against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In terms of the Big Ten, Michigan had the second-highest viewership, only trailing Michigan State, which ranks second, only behind Duke. North Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Kansas round out the list of teams that rank ahead of the Maize and Blue.

However, expect Michigan to potentially climb the viewership rankings, as the Wolverines have some highly anticipated contests to close out the remainder of the season. Starting this week, UofM has two top-10 matchups on the horizon, starting with a road game at No. 7 Purdue tonight (Feb. 17). Michigan will then compete in a neutral-site contest with No. 3 Duke on Saturday (Feb. 21) in Washington, D.C.

Aside from that, the Wolverines also have No. 10 Illinois and No. 15 Michigan State still on the schedule to finish the season.

With four ranked opponents and being named the new No. 1 ranking in the AP poll, one thing is for certain: all eyes will be on the Wolverines heading into March Madness.