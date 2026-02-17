This Data Shows Michigan Basketball is as a Must-Watch Program
On Wednesday afternoon, Nielsen released viewership data for the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines ranked seventh in the nation in total viewership through Saturday, Feb. 8.
So far this season, the Wolverines have played in two games that averaged at least 2 million viewers. The highest viewed game for UofM was Michigan State on Jan. 30, when the Wolverines secured a 12-point victory over the rival Spartans in East Lansing.
UofM’s second most viewed game came on Jan. 10, in its only loss of the season, falling to Wisconsin by three (91-88) at home in the Crisler Center.
In terms of the Big Ten, Michigan had the second-highest viewership, only trailing Michigan State, which ranks second, only behind Duke. North Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Kansas round out the list of teams that rank ahead of the Maize and Blue.
However, expect Michigan to potentially climb the viewership rankings, as the Wolverines have some highly anticipated contests to close out the remainder of the season. Starting this week, UofM has two top-10 matchups on the horizon, starting with a road game at No. 7 Purdue tonight (Feb. 17). Michigan will then compete in a neutral-site contest with No. 3 Duke on Saturday (Feb. 21) in Washington, D.C.
Aside from that, the Wolverines also have No. 10 Illinois and No. 15 Michigan State still on the schedule to finish the season.
With four ranked opponents and being named the new No. 1 ranking in the AP poll, one thing is for certain: all eyes will be on the Wolverines heading into March Madness.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2