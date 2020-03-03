Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/03/20
Steve Deace
This basketball season is trending eerily similar to 2017.
What do you think? Do you see the parallels between this Michigan basketball season and 2017? Let us know in the comments.
I actually pointed that out to one of my friends a few weeks ago. This year is playing out a lot like 2017 did. We had an incredible BTT run and were a missed buzzer beater away vs a very good Oregon team from advancing to the Elite Eight that year.