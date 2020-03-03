WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/03/20

Steve Deace

This basketball season is trending eerily similar to 2017.

 What do you think? Do you see the parallels between this Michigan basketball season and 2017? Let us know in the comments. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Over It
Over It

I actually pointed that out to one of my friends a few weeks ago. This year is playing out a lot like 2017 did. We had an incredible BTT run and were a missed buzzer beater away vs a very good Oregon team from advancing to the Elite Eight that year.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deace's One & Only Perennial Bracketology: 2020 Edition

Two weeks until Selection Sunday, here's Deace's projection of who will and won't make the 2020 NCAA basketball tournament.

Steve Deace

by

Over It

Rocco Spindler Includes Michigan In Top Ten

Michigan has made the cut for one of its top offensive line targets in the 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/02/20

As the losses to Ohio State in anything that matters to we fans continue to mount, what is your coping mechanism of choice?

Steve Deace

by

tjogoblue

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Tight Ends

Michigan is in pretty good shape at tight end heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

20 For 20: Can Michigan Win A Top-Ten Road Game This Fall?

We kick off a new question series focusing on Michigan's 2020 football season with a question about winning big games on the road.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Video: Will Heininger Talks Excitement Of Spring Football, Developing Season To Season

It's always cool to hear stories from former players about different aspects of Michigan football. Earlier today on Inside the Huddle, it was Will Heininger on spring football.

Brandon Brown

The Game Is Already Cancelled At My House

39 Saturdays from now, the artist formerly known as the greatest rivalry in college football will renew. But it will do so without me.

Steve Deace

by

42buck

Video: Will Heininger Talks Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry, Participating In Last Win Over Buckeyes

Former Wolverine Will Heininger stops by Inside The Huddle to talk Ohio State and being a part of the last team to beat the Buckeyes.

Brandon Brown

Takeaways From Michigan's Tough Road Loss In Columbus

Michigan went into Columbus looking for revenge against the Buckeyes but came up short.

Brandon Brown

by

Ryguy3

Shaun Nua Looking For Leadership From Experienced Defensive Linemen

Michigan's starting defensive line unit should be pretty good across the board, but what about behind the known names?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy