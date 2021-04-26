REPORT: Michigan Basketball In Contact With SEC Standout Transfer

Juwan Howard is once again looking to create magic in the transfer portal.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has certainly utilized the transfer portal to Michigan's advantage early in his tenure. In fact, two of Michigan's key contributors during last seasons Elite Eight run came from the transfer portal - Columbia transfer point guard Mike Smith and Wake Forest transfer guard Chaundee Brown. Though Smith and Brown would need to adjust their games to fit their new role in Ann Arbor, both were able to reach a level of success at Michigan that they had not reached elsewhere during their collegiate careers. As a result, the two standout transfers announced that they would pass on the opportunity of an additional year in college and declare for the NBA draft.

With a number of Wolverines from the 2020-21 roster moving on, Juwan Howard is once again exploring the transfer portal in hopes of creating more magic.

According to a report by Jeff Brozello of ESPN, Michigan has been in contact with Georgia transfer guard Sahvir Wheeler. During the 2020-21 season, the sophomore standout led the SEC in assists with 7.4 per game to go with 14.0 points per game.

Though Michigan has reached out, it's clear that they are far from the only program making a run at Wheeler. Along with Michigan, Wheeler confirmed that he's been in contact with Kentucky, Kansas, Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, LSU, Oregon State, Stanford and Wichita State.

Wheeler plans to cut his list down within a week or so and will likely make a decision in the coming weeks.