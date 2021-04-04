Michigan Commit Leads Team To National Championship

It seems that things can only get better from here for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Basketball program. The Wolverines will welcome in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation next season, with guys like 6-10 forward Moussa Diabate, point guard Frankie Collins and guard Kobe Bufkin.

Headlining Michigan's 2021 class is 6-8 forward Caleb Houstan out of Montverde Academy (Fla.). Houstan closed out his High School career by leading Montverde to a GEICO High School National Championship on Saturday after defeating Sunrise Christian by a score of 62-52. Houstan led Montverde with 16 points, 12 of which came on three-pointers - including two late game three’s that prevented Sunrise Christian from clawing back into the game.

Houstan was a huge addition for Juwan Howard’s 2021 class and the highly-rated forward is clearly excited about what Howard is building in Ann Arbor.

“I feel like the culture they’re building there is something that I really want to be a part of,” he told the News-Press, noting he couldn’t wait to work with head coach Juwan Howard. "It’s only a couple months away, so I can’t wait to get there and start working.”

The Wolverines finished the 2020-21 season making it to the Elite Eight for the 15th time in school history and the third time in the last eight seasons (more than any other college basketball program). In his second year in Ann Arbor, head coach Juwan Howard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and AP National Coach of the Year. Center Hunter Dickinson had a phenomenal first year at Michigan, being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and leading the Wolverines in points (14.1), rebounds (7.4) and blocks per game (1.4).

It remains to be seen which players from the 2020-21 roster will return to Michigan for another year, though Juwan Howard made it clear that he’d love to have all of them back - particularly the seniors. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes in Division I winter sports - providing Michigan’s seniors with the option to run it back one more time.

“Our senior class was amazing,” Howard said during a recent press conference. “We’re truly going to miss them. I hope they remember that it was a free year, so if they choose they want to come back, the invitation is open.”