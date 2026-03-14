In the closing seconds of the Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Yaxel Lendeborg buried a three from NBA range to push the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines over the fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers, 68-65 on Saturday afternoon (March 14).

After leading for the majority of the second half, the Wolverines were on the wrong side of a 17-2 and found themselves down 62-58. A pair of clutch buckets from Aday Mara tied the contest at 62 apiece, then Elliot Cadeau nailed a three to put UofM late.

The Badgers then answered with a three-pointer of their own to tie it up at 65 apiece, giving Michigan the ball with the shot clock turned off and that is when Lendeborg had his moment to seal the game.

Following the contest, the Big Ten Player of the Year was asked about the game-winning shot.

“This is my first game winner,” Lendeborg said. “I've hit a couple of game tie-rs in overtime. The play call was for me to get the ball down low in the post. I didn't do a good job sealing. EC had a driving angle. I tried to clear it out for him, and he kept his composure. Didn't force up a bad shot, made the one more to the open guy, and I happened to be there to make the shot.”

As mentioned, Wisconsin had all the momentum down the stretch as Austin Rapp went on a heater from three-point range. Lendeborg was asked how the team is able to keep its composure in these moments.

“We know we're a pretty good team,” Lendeborg said. “We had some guys just hyping each other up a little bit, getting rowdy, but it's all in the love of the game. We haven't had many opportunities or games like this where we felt that kind of game pressure.”

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dunks against Wisconsin during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Looking ahead, the Wolverines will play in the Big Ten Tournament championship game tomorrow as they await the winner of Purdue and UCLA.