Michigan Advances

Michigan looked out of sorts without DeVante' Jones in the first half, but really figured it out after the break and pretty much ran way with it against Colorado State, winning 75-63. Here's what stood out...

1. Hunter Dickinson played like a mismatch

At 7-1, Dickinson had a huge size advantage over Colorado State's entire roster and he played like it. In the first half, Michigan was out of sorts on both ends of the floor, but in the second half, the offense settled down, found Dickinson and allowed him to establish dominance. The big sophomore finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four blocks. He also went 5-for-5 from the free throw line and committed just one personal foul. He was bigger and better than anyone CSU could throw at him and he knew it, and he played like it.

2. Frankie Collins can play

With Jones out with a concussion, there was a big question mark at point guard. Collins answered the call in a huge way. The freshman was quick, fast, aggressive on offense and defense and even knocked down a big three pointer in the game after struggling with his outside shot all season. He finished with 14 points and two assists, along with six rebounds. The rebound number itself is pretty big for a point guard, but how he turned the board into a fast-paced break time and time again, was even bigger. If Jones is out again, Michigan won't miss a beat as Collins proved today in 31 minutes of action.

3. Colorado State's stars got checked

Coming into the game everyone following Michigan heard all about walking mismatch David Roddy and lightning-quick guard Isaiah Stevens. Experts did pick Michigan to win as the 11-seed, but many thought Roddy and Stevens would give U-M fits. The Wolverines on the court apparently didn't get the memo. Both CSU stars fouled out of the game and the duo scored just 21 points combined. That's less than two points over Roddy's season average by himself. The two did grab 11 combined rebounds and each had four assists, but they simply didn't and couldn't score enough to overcome Michigan's size and talent. When you've got Dickinson scoring as much by himself as the other team's two best offensive players, it's going to be a long day for said other team.