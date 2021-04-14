FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
LOOK: Juwan Howard Celebrates The Return Of Eli Brooks

The Michigan Basketball team received some phenomenal news on Wednesday.
The Michigan Basketball program announced on Wednesday that one of its key contributors will be returning for another year.  Senior point guard Eli Brooks was phenomenal for Michigan during the 2020-21 season, averaging 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.f  

During the Wolverines tournament run, Brooks served as reliable leader on the floor - helping Michigan reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.  

With Michigan losing senior point guard Mike Smith to the NBA, the return of Brooks is extremely good news as the Wolverines look to break in the nations No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021-22 season.  After receiving the news, head coach Juwan Howard took to social media to celebrate the return of his veteran guard.

