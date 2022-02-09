Three Interesting Things Juwan Howard Said After Beating Penn State

Penn State isn't very good, but Michigan needs every win it can get as we approach the home stretch of the college basketball regular season.

Michigan won by just one point at Penn State, and it was pretty ugly basketball in the second half especially, but the Wolverines will take it. Juwan Howard spoke about how different the two halves of basketball were, how he tried to fire up his team and how important Eli Brooks is to what they need to do down the stretch.

"In the first half everything was too easy for them. They had too many paint touches. They scored 18 points in the paint. They shot 57% in the first half. Everything they're getting is too easy; they don't feel us."

The first half defensive numbers weren't good and Howard referenced them directly. In the second half, Michigan gave up just 8 points in the paint and knocked that percentage down to 24% from the field. Michigan wasn't scoring either, but at least the defense bowed up and allowed Michigan to get a much needed win against one of the few opponents in the conference that should be a win just about every night.

"I think I dove on the floor during a timeout for a loose ball just to show one of our players that every possession matters. We have to win in the muscle areas."

I mean whatever works, right? Michigan fans would be roasting guys like Tom Izzo or Chris Collins for doing something like this, but obviously love it when it's Juwan. Whatever you think of it, it was needed. Michigan was down 11 at the time and playing poor defensive basketball. He did what he did to emphasize hustle, heart and want-to. It didn't set in until after halftime, but eventually it did and a win is a win.

"Huge. [Eli Brooks] is selfless in so many ways. He's smart, he's a competitor and his teammates can trust him. He's one of the best leaders that i've been around and i've been around sports for a very long time."

A guy like Eli Brooks is going to be essential down the stretch. Michigan has nine games left and literally none of them are easy. Purdue, Ohio State, at Iowa, at Wisconsin, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa and then at Ohio State. None of those are gimmes. Michigan has already played the Big Ten cupcakes so guys like Brooks, Hunter Dickinson and even Brandon Johns Jr., who hasn't played particularly well, need to step up and lead this young team in a major way. There needs to be an emphasis on the things Howard likely screamed about at halftime — heart, hustle, muscle plays and defensive focus. A guy like Brooks is made of those components.