BREAKING: Franz Says Goodbye To Michigan With Heartfelt Letter

After weeks of speculation about whether or not he would return to Michigan for a third year, sophomore guard Franz Wagner announced on Tuesday morning that he would be heading for the NBA.

In a heartfelt letter published on The Players Tribune, Wagner thanked his Michigan family for providing the experience of a lifetime.

"I’ll be honest...I’m definitely feeling a lot of emotions about it. I’m hopeful, more than anything — as playing in the NBA has been a big dream of mine. It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for. And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for. From a basketball perspective, this is the move for me to make right now. (Plus, I mean, if Moe can play in the league — obviously they’ll take anyone.)"

"But it was still a tough decision. And I think it was tough for me for pretty much one reason: I love Michigan. Man...I’ve just truly loved being a part of this Michigan thing with you all. So that’s why I wanted to write this letter. I didn’t want to just do some quick 'see ya later.' I wanted to say thanks, for the time of my life."

The 6-9 guard put together an impressive career in just two seasons at Michigan, averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Here are some of Wagner's career highlights at the University of Michigan.

Career Notables

• Started 55 consecutive games

• Scored 661 career points (12.0 ppg)

• Scored in double figures in 33 career games; with six 20+ point games

• Grabbed 334 rebounds (6.1 rpg)

• Dished 111 assists (1.1 apg)

• Posted 45 blocks and 69 steals

• Four career double doubles

• 18 points, 10 rebounds at Ohio State (March 1, 2020)

• 14 points, 10 rebounds against Northwestern (Jan. 3, 2021)

• 15 points, 10 rebounds against Wisconsin (Jan. 12, 2021)

• 13 points, 10 rebounds vs. Florida State (March 28, 2021)



Michigan Career

• All-Big Ten, second team (Coaches) & third team (Media) (2021)

• Associated Press, All-Big Ten, second team (2021)

• Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2020)

• Big Ten Freshman of the Week (3x; Feb. 3, Feb. 17 & March 2)

• Semifinalist: Basketball Hall of Fame, Jerry West Award for Top Shooting Guard (2021)

• Academic All-Big Ten (2021)

• U-M Athletic Academic Achievement (2020)

• U-M Academic Success Program Rookie of the Year (2020; male athlete)

• Helped U-M to the Big Ten regular season title (2021)

• Helped U-M advance to the NCAA Elite Eight (2021)

• Helped U-M advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 (2021)

• Overall it was the fourth straight for U-M (2017, ‘18, ‘19, ‘21)

• Note: 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

• Helped U-M to the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis title, after three straight games in three days -- Iowa State, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga at the Atlantis Resort

