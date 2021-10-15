Teammate Recalls Night Out With Hunter Dickinson: 'I felt like I was with LeBron'

DeVante Jones Compares A Night On The Town With Hunter Dickinson To A Night On The Town With LeBron James

It's safe to say that sophomore center Hunter Dickinson is popular around Ann Arbor. Whether it's his skills on the basketball court or his personality off of it, Dickinson has firmly established himself as a fan favorite.

Dickinson's popularity hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates, particularly with transfer point guard DeVante Jones.

During the Michigan Basketball media availability on Friday, Jones recalled joining Hunter Dickinson for a night out in Ann Arbor to take In a Michigan Football game - something he said he'll never do again.

"I felt like I was with LeBron," said Jones. "He's an all-american big, so he deserves it. I was happy for him, but I will never go out with Hunter again."

During his freshman year, the 7-footer averaged just over 14 points per game and helped lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a trip to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. For his efforts, Dickinson was named as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and is considered to be one of the top returning centers in all of college basketball for the 2021-22 season.

By submitting his name into the NBA draft back in May, Dickinson was able to get crucial feedback regarding his game and how it would translate to the NBA level. After weeks of participating in various events, including the NBA G-League Camp, Dickinson announced his return to Michigan for what will likely be his final year in Ann Arbor.