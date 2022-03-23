Hunter Dickinson's Hilarious Response About 'NIT' Chants

Michigan's big man in the middle took to the podium on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Sweet Sixteen matchup with Villanova, throwing shade at all of the rivals who doubted them.

Once again, the men's Michigan Basketball program is carrying the torch for the Big Ten conference deep into March Madness. While the regular season didn't play out as many of the maize and blue faithful had hoped, Michigan has seemingly found its footing in March - a reoccurring theme for this program under head coach Juwan Howard.

In fact, Michigan has a total of five NCAA tournament wins since Howard took over in 2019 - which is more than any other other Big Ten basketball program. By far.

Though Michigan has had a tremendous amount of success in March, the rough patches throughout the 2021-22 season led some to believe that Michigan was destined for the NIT - something that Hunter Dickinson hasn't forgotten.

During his press availability on Wednesday, Dickinson shared his thoughts on all of the 'NIT' chants that were thrown Michigan's way toward the latter part of the regular season.

"We heard those NIT chants," said Dickinson. "It's funny how they'll be watching us on Thursday back at their cribs."

Dickinson wasn't quite finished throwing jabs at rival Big Ten programs, describing Villanova as "a more disciplined Iowa" - which was met with laughter from the press pool.

Love them or hate them, it's clear that the Michigan Basketball program is performing at an elite level and has been for quite some time, dating back to foundation that was built by former head coach, John Beilein.

The No. 11 Wolverines will face No. 2 Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday from San Antonio. The game will be televised on TBS with a tip-time of 7:29 p.m. ET.